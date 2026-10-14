Red Sox Linked to $75 Million Pitcher With New England Ties

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to add another starting pitcher this winter. Due to injuries and poor performances, Boston had just three pitchers make at least 20 starts in 2026. The trio, Sonny Gray, Payton Tolle, and Ranger Suarez, also just so happened to be the team’s best starters on the season.

Tolle and Suarez will headline the Red Sox rotation in 2027, but Gray may not return to Beantown. The veteran ace is currently without a contract and could either retire or sign with another club. If so, Boston’s chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, would need to bring in a suitable replacement. NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger is now claiming that San Diego Padres star Michael King would be a top option.

According to the reporter, the Boston Red Sox should pursue the potential free agent, despite his high expected salary. “King bounced back from an injury-plagued 2025 with a stellar 2026 for San Diego,” writes Leger. “As a result, he’ll likely be one of the pricier free-agent pitchers this offseason.”

“That shouldn’t dissuade the Red Sox from pursuing the New England native and Boston College alum. King is as consistent as they come when healthy, and if he declines his $28 million option for 2027, he’d be an exceptional addition to the middle of Boston’s already-strong rotation.”

Boston Red Sox Were Previously Linked to Signing Michael King

Getty Michael King posted a 0.64 ERA in the 2026 postseason with the San Diego Padres.

As Leger points out, King is not technically a free agent just yet. The ace previously signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Padres in 2025. The deal, however, comes with multiple opt-out clauses. It remains to be seen if he will exercise this option in the coming weeks. The Boston Red Sox will be one of several MLB teams to keep an eye on the situation.

This is not the first time that Boston has been linked to King. In fact, Mike Axisa from CBS Sports named the starting pitcher as a great fit for the club just last offseason. As the reporter pointed out at the time, the pitcher is from New England. Although he was born in Rochester, New York, he attended high school in Rhode Island before playing collegiately at Boston College.

While the Boston Red Sox missed out on King in 2025, they should not hesitate to target him this time. Potentially replacing Gray with the Padres star would make a ton of sense. In fact, both starting pitchers had the same WAR (4.3) in 2026. The former BC Eagle has also proved to be a top playoff performer in his career.

Boston Has Concerns Over $225 Million Duo

Breslow and the Boston Red Sox will look to strengthen several positions this winter. Nevertheless, the team’s rotation is set to be a key area of focus. The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey recently pointed out that there are significant question marks regarding Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello heading into the offseason. Both starters are under contract long-term, but struggled in 2026.

The Boston Red Sox will rely on Crochet, if healthy, in 2027. Bello, on the other hand, could be a different story. Jake Bennett is also expected to contribute next season after a solid rookie campaign. This leaves at least one spot in Boston’s rotation looking ahead. Adding King to the mix would turn an uncertainty into a potential strength for the club.