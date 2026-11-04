Boston Red Sox Predicted To Sign All-Star Free Agent Pitcher for Rotation Depth

One question facing the Boston Red Sox this offseason is how the starting rotation plays out in terms of additions. After being eliminated from the American League wild-card series by the New York Yankees, it seemed the odds were not great that Sonny Gray was going to return.

He was up in the air at the time. However, he said that he was going to return in 2027. After being pulled early in his Game 2 start against the Yankees, he was less than thrilled after the game about the decision. He made his feelings known.

“I think I’m the best pitcher in the American League going through the order the third time. I think that’s a fact,” said Gray, per In Browne of MLB.com. “… So I felt strong, I felt confident, I felt convicted.”

It remains to be seen where Gray ends up, but Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted the Red Sox signing a former No. 1 overall pick as a potential replacement.

Boston Red Sox Predicted To Sign Casey Mize

Kelly dropped some free agent predictions. One of his predictions has Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow signing Casey Mize,a former All-Star, to a one-year, $14 million contract in free agency. In 2026, he was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the San Diego Padres at the deadline. However, he comes with one warning sign, according to Kelly.

“Prospective suitors will also have to consider his health history. Mize had Tommy John surgery in 2022, followed by a procedure on his back. Left hamstring strains sidelined him in 2024 and 2025. This past season, he had a right adductor strain and right ankle sprain that required IL stints. If you sign Mize, you have to go in knowing he’s more likely to make 25 starts than 33,” wrote Kelly.

Mize, who was drafted first overall by the Tigers in the 2018 MLB Draft, was good for Detroit before the trade. The same can’t be said about his short San Diego tenure. He went 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86.2 innings. With the Padres, he was 2-4 with a 7.46 ERA in just 44.2 innings.

“He was excellent for the Tigers in 2026, posting a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts. But Mize was a disaster after his trade to the San Diego Padres, finishing with a 7.46 ERA in 10 outings,” Kelly added.

Boston Red Sox Starting Rotation Has Offseason Questions

The ending to the season appears to have damaged the relationship between Gray and the Red Sox. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him move on to another team. Kelly predicted a two-year deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Gray was the ace of the rotation after Garrett Crochet went down with an injury early in 2026. He was a big reason, along with left-hander Payton Tolle, that Boston made the playoffs. Now, changes appear to be coming.

Boston will have other options if Gray leaves. A one-year, $14 million deal is something that would work for Breslow. Kelly believes the fit is there if Gray does indeed move on.

“Mize could replace Sonny Gray in Boston’s rotation on a one-year commitment. If he stays healthy and pitches well, he could be a qualifying-offer candidate next year,” Kelly wrote.

That would be an ideal scenario for Breslow.