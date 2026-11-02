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Boston Red Sox Cut 31-Year-Old After 5 Seasons With Team

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Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Interim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox reportedly cut 31-year-old right-handed reliever Zack Kelly for assignment.

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: Red Sox designated Zack Kelly for assignment, sources say.

Kelly has spent his entire five-year MLB career with Boston.

Boston Red Sox Cut 31-year-old Zack Kelly

Milwaukee Brewers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 07: Zack Kelly #76 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park on April 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Kelly is eligible for arbitration for the first time in his career next year.

The Red Sox placed Kelly on the 60-day injured list on July 21 with right elbow inflammation, ending his season.

Looking at Zack Kelly’s Career

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 03: Zack Kelly #76 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch in the 10th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on June 03, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in 10 innings. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Kelly signed his first professional contract with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.

The Athletics released him in 2018 and then he signed with the Los Angels Angels.

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 03: Zack Kelly #76 of the Boston Red Sox reacts in the 10th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on June 03, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in 10 innings. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Angels released Kelly in May 2020.

He signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Jan 4, 2021.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – JUNE 16: Pitcher Zack Kelly #76 of the Boston Red Sox shouts out after coming in with the bases loaded and getting three straight outs against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on June 16, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Kelly made his MLB debut with Boston in 2022.

Over his five years with the Red Sox, Kelly has posted a 4.04 ERA with 127 strikeouts over 131 1/3 innings.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – JUNE 16: Pitcher Zack Kelly #76 of the Boston Red Sox shouts out after coming in with the bases loaded and getting three straight outs against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on June 16, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Kelly made a postseason appearance with the Red Sox in 2025. He faced one batter and struck him out.

Over his nine seasons in the minors, Kelly sports a career ERA of 3.51 with 356 strikeouts in 310 1/3 innings.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s 2026 Season

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox (L) looks on from the dugout against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Red Sox finished the year as the second American League Wild Card team with an 87-75 record. They were in third place in the American League East.

The Red Sox were swept 2-0 by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Cut 31-Year-Old After 5 Seasons With Team

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