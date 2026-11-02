Boston Red Sox Cut 31-Year-Old After 5 Seasons With Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Interim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Kelly has spent his entire five-year MLB career with Boston.
Boston Red Sox Cut 31-year-old Zack Kelly
Kelly is eligible for arbitration for the first time in his career next year.
The Red Sox placed Kelly on the 60-day injured list on July 21 with right elbow inflammation, ending his season.
Looking at Zack Kelly’s Career
Kelly signed his first professional contract with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.
The Athletics released him in 2018 and then he signed with the Los Angels Angels.
The Angels released Kelly in May 2020.
He signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Jan 4, 2021.
Kelly made his MLB debut with Boston in 2022.
Over his five years with the Red Sox, Kelly has posted a 4.04 ERA with 127 strikeouts over 131 1/3 innings.
Kelly made a postseason appearance with the Red Sox in 2025. He faced one batter and struck him out.
Over his nine seasons in the minors, Kelly sports a career ERA of 3.51 with 356 strikeouts in 310 1/3 innings.
Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s 2026 Season
The Red Sox finished the year as the second American League Wild Card team with an 87-75 record. They were in third place in the American League East.
The Red Sox were swept 2-0 by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Cut 31-Year-Old After 5 Seasons With Team