Red Sox Get Concerning Garrett Whitlock News 10 Days After Playoff Exit

If their painful exit from the American League playoffs, when the Boston Red Sox allowed 18 runs in two games to the New York Yankees while scoring only two in the wild-card series, wasn’t bad enough, just 10 days after their season ended the Red Sox got concerning news on one of their most important bullpen aces.

Six-year veteran Garrett Whitlock showed up in an Instagram post Friday pictured wearing a walking boot on his right lower leg, sparking unexpected health questions about Boston’s top setup man.

The team has not confirmed any new Whitlock injury, and the image arrives weeks before the club must decide on Whitlock’s $8.25 million option for 2027, with no answer yet on what happened.

In the Instagram story posted by his wife Jordan, Whitlock sits on an oceanfront deck in a cap and sunglasses, the boot on his right foot and calf, captioned with the hashtag “#thriving,” according to Red Sox podcaster Tyler Milliken’s post. Milliken noted the issue involves a different leg than the left knee that sidelined Whitlock in May.

No public report indicates when Whitlock hurt the right leg, whether it happened in a game or whether he has undergone imaging. The issue has no imminent on-field consequence because, obviously, Boston’s season is over, as Sports Illustrated‘s Patrick McAvoy reported, describing the seeming injury as an offseason monitoring item until the club says more.

Whitlock delivered a career-best season before the boot appeared. He went 7-2 with a 1.72 ERA, 4 saves and 11 holds in 54 relief appearances, striking out 59 and walking 9 over 52 1/3 innings.

Red Sox Reliever Garrett Whitlock’s Injury History

Whitlock landed on the injured list twice this season. He slipped on a wet mound during a May 24 warm-up against Minnesota and hyperextended his left knee, and Boston placed him on the 15-day injured list with inflammation, according to ESPN. He returned June 9.

Right elbow inflammation sidelined him again Aug. 13, retroactive to Aug. 10. Whitlock said the pain felt unlike his prior surgical elbows and he did not worry about surgery, according to MLB.com coverage. He returned Aug. 29.

Whitlock underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 in the Yankees system and missed roughly 20 months, according to The Athletic.

Arthroscopic right hip surgery ended his 2022 season, according to The Boston Globe. Right elbow inflammation struck twice in 2023. A torn UCL in 2024 required an internal brace procedure on May 30. He returned for Opening Day 2025 and posted a 2.25 ERA over 72 innings in 62 games.

Boston Red Sox Option Decision on Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock’s four-year, $18.75 million extension has run its course. Boston holds an $8.25 million option for 2027 with a $1 million buyout, plus a $10.5 million option for 2028 with a $500,000 buyout. Decisions are due within five days of the World Series’ end. Game 1 is Oct. 23, which places the window in early November, according to The Boston Globe.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan listed Whitlock among club options likely to be exercised. Tyler Milliken called both options a steal. Whitlock did not want to “count my chickens before they hatch,” according to Globe reporter Tim Healey.

Boston’s stated priority this winter is offense, not the bullpen, according to EssentiallySports‘ offseason report. Craig Breslow wants a better lineup in 2027, citing wasted plate appearances, and he plans additions. But the pitching staff will also need attention. Sonny Gray and Patrick Sandoval as well as infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa head toward free agency, while Aroldis Chapman’s 2027 option vested after he reached 40 innings and passed a physical.

The boot photo now follows two injured-list stints in 2026, and time will tell if Boston changes its option decision.