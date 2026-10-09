Red Sox Still on Hook for $30 Million After Trevor Story Missed 53% of Games

The Boston Red Sox have paid a steep price for Trevor Story’s injury-plagued tenure, and the financial commitment isn’t over. After missing 53% of the team’s games since signing as a free agent, the veteran shortstop is still owed at least $30 million. Story remains the highest-paid position player on the Red Sox, according to Spotrac data.

Story’s contract underscores the costly gamble Boston made when it signed him to a six-year, $140 million deal in 2022. Despite his extended absences, the Red Sox must still pay him another substantial sum as his deal approaches its expiration date.

Story has missed 426 of a possible 810 regular-season Red Sox games since 2022, and Boston still owes him at least $30 million.

That sum covers a guaranteed $25 million for 2027. Then in 2028, the club must either retain Story for one more season at age 35, paying him another $25 million, or the Red Sox can buy out his final year for a $5 million fee, which seems the more likely option given Story’s recurring availability issues and disappointing level of production.

Story appeared in 94 games in 2022, 43 in 2023, 26 in 2024, 157 in 2025 and 64 in 2026. That leaves 426 missed games, or 52.6%, which rounds to 53%.

Story signed in March 2022 for six years and $140 million. He earned $20 million in each of the first two seasons, $22.5 million in each of the next two and $25 million in 2026, according to the Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier. That adds up to $110 million paid, or $286,458 for each game he actually played.

Trevor Story’s Share of Red Sox Payroll

Story had the right to opt out after 2025 and passed, according to theScore.

“I’m in. I ain’t going nowhere,” he told manager Alex Cora five minutes after the final out of Boston’s wild-card loss in New York, as quoted by Boston Herald reporter Gabrielle Starr.

Boston closed 2026 with a $210.2 million actual payroll and a $268.2 million luxury tax payroll, according to MLB Trade Rumors figures. Story’s $25 million salary made up 11.9% of the first number. His $23.3 million average annual value made up 8.7% of the second.

Spotrac projects a $291 million tax payroll for 2027 before Sonny Gray’s $30 million mutual option, according to Sports Illustrated. Story’s $23.3 million would be 8.0% of that.

The early October estimate from Red Sox Payroll is about $269 million. FanGraphs lists $187 million in guaranteed 2027 commitments. Story’s $25 million is 13.4% of that.

Trevor Story’s Career Numbers and Slumps

Story, 33, was the 45th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Irving High School in Texas. He debuted with the Colorado Rockies on April 4, 2016, and has hit .263/.325/.482 with 209 homers, 665 RBI and 165 steals over 11 seasons. He owns two All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger awards.

In Boston, he has hit .245/.296/.404 with 51 home runs in 384 games.

Story missed Boston’s first 112 games of 2023 recovering from elbow surgery, according to CBS Sports, then hit .203 with a .566 OPS and three homers in 43 games.

In 2025, he went 9-for-78 (.115) with one home run and a .332 OPS over 19 games beginning April 22, according to NBC Sports Boston. He then hit .294 with 18 home runs and an .839 OPS over his final 96 games.

This year, he hit .206 with a .547 OPS in 41 games before sports hernia surgery on May 22, according to Yahoo Sports reporting. He finished at .235/.271/.351 with five homers in 64 games.

Story turns 34 on Nov. 15.