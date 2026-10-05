Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update After Injury in MLB Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox’s postseason run didn’t last long, as they dropped both Wild Card matchups against the New York Yankees and were eliminated before October even started.

They were outscored 18-2 across the two games. In Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, star outfielder Roman Anthony exited after just two at-bats after re-injuring his wrist on a check swing.

Anthony missed nearly four months of the regular season due to a wrist injury and played in just 55 games this season.

After leaving the game and learning that he would miss time, Anthony made some alarming comments about his wrist injury.

“I feel sick to my stomach,” Anthony said last week. “Haven’t slept much. It doesn’t feel real… to get the same news again, and even worse… it’s hard.”

On Monday, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow provided an update on Anthony, indicating that the injury may not be as concerning as initially feared. Anthony isn’t expected to need surgery and will likely just need rest to heal his wrist.

“He’s had a bunch of follow-up appointments here, including imaging,” Breslow said. “We’re still collecting information, still working through kind of what the right course of treatment is. Right now, it doesn’t seem like there’s any surgical intervention. Rest is likely the best path to recovery.”

Anthony’s 2026 Season

Despite having a strong showing in the World Baseball Classic prior to the season, it was an underwhelming second year for Anthony, who entered the season with extremely high expectations as a centerpiece of the Red Sox organization.

This was largely due to injury, but even when he played, he dealt with some inconsistencies.

Across the 55 games he played, he hit .245 with 24 runs, 52 hits, five home runs and 15 RBIs, while slugging .396 with a .735 OPS.