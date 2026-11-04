Red Sox Predicted to Give Former 36-HR Slugger Fresh Start in Free Agency

A former 36-home-run slugger could be getting a fresh start with the Boston Red Sox after a disastrous end to his 2026 season.

Taylor Ward entered last season as an established power hitter, but the veteran outfielder struggled through a dramatic decline while splitting time between the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners.

Now, one analyst believes Boston could be the ideal destination for Ward to rediscover his offensive production.

In his November 4 free-agent predictions, Pittsburgh Baseball Now’s Danny Demilio named the Red Sox as the projected landing spot for the 32-year-old.

Demilio suggested that moving to the hitter-friendly environment of Fenway Park could help Ward regain some of the power he displayed earlier in his career.

The prediction comes as Boston looks to strengthen its lineup following another disappointing postseason exit.

The Red Sox have also been predicted to pursue former Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, illustrating the variety of offensive options available this winter.

Red Sox Predicted to Give Taylor Ward Another Chance

Ward’s 2026 season was a significant departure from the success he enjoyed with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 2025, Ward established a career high with 36 home runs and 103 RBIs while appearing in 157 games.

However, that production disappeared the following year.

According to Baseball Savant, Ward finished the 2026 regular season batting .225 with just seven home runs, 37 RBIs and a .670 OPS across 143 games.

His struggles became particularly pronounced following an August trade from Baltimore to Seattle.

Ward appeared in 32 games for the Mariners, batting just .125 with zero home runs and seven RBIs.

He managed only 11 hits in 88 at-bats during his brief stint with Seattle, a remarkable decline for someone who had been among the American League’s top power hitters one season earlier.

Nevertheless, there are reasons teams might believe Ward can bounce back.

His ability to draw walks remained relatively intact, as he posted a .359 on-base percentage despite his struggles.

Ward also hit 25 home runs in 2024, meaning his 2025 breakout wasn’t his only productive season.

For Boston, signing Ward could represent an opportunity to acquire a player with established power production at a reduced price.

That would make him an intriguing alternative to some of the more expensive outfielders available in free agency.

Could Fenway Park Help Taylor Ward Revive His Career?

Fenway Park could offer Ward a more favorable hitting environment.

His right-handed swing could benefit from Boston’s famous Green Monster, potentially helping him rediscover some of his lost offensive production.

The Red Sox have reasons to explore offensive upgrades after their lineup struggled during another early postseason elimination against the New York Yankees.

They have already been connected to several notable hitters, including Randy Arozarena, who would provide a more established offensive option.

Ward, however, could be available on a considerably less expensive contract.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden has projected a one-year, $10 million deal for Ward.

That type of short-term commitment could appeal to a team looking for additional offensive depth without making a major financial investment.

Ward is an affordable, potential bounce-back candidate who could give the Red Sox some depth. A team-friendly contract would leave bigger-name free agents like Arozarena and Suzuki still in play.