New York Mets Suddenly Acquire 26-Year-Old Player Before Free Agency

Just hours before MLB free agency is set to open up, the New York Mets are making a notable roster acquisition.

Per multiple reports, the Mets have claimed RHP Jack Anderson off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.

The Mets had an opening on their 40-man roster (just one spot), so no corresponding move will need to be made, and New York’s roster is now full ahead of the roster trim deadline this afternoon.

Anderson, 26, made his MLB debut in 2026 and split time between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

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New York Mets Claim Jack Anderson Off Waivers

It will be interesting going forward to see what role Anderson has within the Mets organization. It’s certainly an organizational depth add for New York, but it’s not out of the question that Anderson will log some innings for the Mets next season.

It’s also plausible that he is moved again at some point this offseason.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright quickly hit the roster transaction and wrote:

“This is the second waiver claim of 2026 for Anderson. He began the year in the Red Sox’ system and made a brief major league debut with Boston in April, getting into three games. He was optioned back to the minors and then was put on waivers in July. The Twins claimed him and then shuttled him between Triple-A and the majors for the rest of the season.”

In 2026, Anderson allowed three earned runs over 12.1 IP (seven appearances).

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More on the New York Mets Free Agency Plans…

I hit this question briefly earlier today in another piece regarding other New York Mets transactions, but the Mets are expected to be very active this offseason in terms of player transactions.

The Mets are already being linked to top free agent starter Tarik Skubal. Starting pitching stands out as a top need for the Mets this weekend, but expect David Stearns to try and fill in the margins with impactful players.

After a very disappointing 2026 campaign, wholesale changes are expected in Queens, and keep an eye out for how aggressive the New York Mets are in the early stages of MLB free agency (which opens up today (11/2)).

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