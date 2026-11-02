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Cubs’ Alex Bregman Receives Major Career Achievement

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on September 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It’s officially award season across Major League Baseball.

First up on the docket for offseason awards is the Rawlings Gold Glove.

On Sunday, November 1, the winners of the Gold Glove were revealed, and Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman is taking home the award for National League third basemen.

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Alex Bregman Wins Gold Glove in 1st Season with Cubs

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

In just his first season with the Chicago Cubs, Alex Bregman is already racking up career accolades.

On top of having a stellar season at the plate, Bregman added immense value to his new club with the glove in his hand as well.

BleedCubbieBlue.com writer Josh Timmers wrote (about Bregman):

“The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were announced tonight and two Cubs players, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and third baseman Alex Bregman, came home with the trophies. It was the second-straight win in center field for Crow-Armstrong. It also Bregman’s second Gold Glove, having previously won the award with the Astros in 2024. Bregman also became the first Cubs third baseman to win a Gold Glove since Ron Santo in 1968.”

Across 335 chances, Alex Bregman made just six errors in 2026, which is good for a .965 fielding percentage. Bregman also logged 15 defensive runs saved and led the NL with 30 doubles plays (that he assisted on). Bregman played 143 games this past season.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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