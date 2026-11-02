Cubs’ Alex Bregman Receives Major Career Achievement

It’s officially award season across Major League Baseball.

First up on the docket for offseason awards is the Rawlings Gold Glove.

On Sunday, November 1, the winners of the Gold Glove were revealed, and Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman is taking home the award for National League third basemen.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves’ Matt Olson Has Career News Emerge After World Series

Alex Bregman Wins Gold Glove in 1st Season with Cubs

In just his first season with the Chicago Cubs, Alex Bregman is already racking up career accolades.

On top of having a stellar season at the plate, Bregman added immense value to his new club with the glove in his hand as well.

BleedCubbieBlue.com writer Josh Timmers wrote (about Bregman):