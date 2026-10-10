Tigers Predicted to Land Two-Time All-Star This Offseason

The Detroit Tigers missed the playoffs this season, finishing off what was a disappointing year for the team overall.

After the trade that sent away ace Tarik Skubal, the Tigers looked like they could go on a run, but it wasn’t enough to get into the dance. Now, Detroit will be looking to build itself back up for a postseason run next year, and it all starts with the upcoming offseason.

The Tigers have multiple holes to fill on the roster, with offense being a key piece to how the winter should go. Detroit has to address certain parts of the roster if they want to get back to the playoffs next year.

Tigers Linked to All-Star

One name that could be very interesting for the Tigers to consider is outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees. Chisholm will be hitting free agency this offseason, but he isn’t expected to return to New York.

MLB analyst and writer Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report ranked landing spot for the veteran outfielder this coming offseason. Within this, the Tigers were named toward the top, and the fit does make sense between the two sides.

“Chisholm’s speed is especially needed in Detroit after the Tigers stole only 58 bases this year. That’s just 17 more than Chisholm had on his own, and it amounts to refusing to play a game that a team really should be playing in this day and age.

The Tigers could use Chisholm’s energy, too. Even if they had bigger problems this year, his outgoing personality would bring a different dynamic to the roster. Signing Chisholm to be part of a double-play combo with Kevin McGonigle would be a step in the right direction,” Rymer wrote.

While Chisholm did have a “down” season for his standards in 2026, the All-Star still was able to impact games for the Yankees. Chisholm hit .231 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .711.

The slugger is expected to bounce back after this season, but his numbers could have been helpful for a Tigers team that struggled offensively at times. Chisholm was a fan favorite with the Yankees, and Detroit should at least see what it may take to land his services this winter.

Should Tigers Make This Move?

Given where the Tigers ended the season, adding a player like Chisholm could be interesting, giving them a proven player. Having his speed on the basepaths could be electric, offering the Tigers more of a chance to score.

Chisholm is still an impactful player, while being a plus defender, even with the down year that he had with the Yankees. Teams all over the league will be trying to land the two-time All-Star, and the Tigers could be one of the stronger destinations for him.

Detroit wants to get back to the playoffs next year, and Chisholm has gotten some needed experience from playing with the Yankees. The veteran outfielder feels like he would fit in well in the Tigers clubhouse, giving this team a solid bat for the upcoming season and beyond.