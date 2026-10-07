Tigers Predicted To Lose Three-Time All-Star in Offseason Move

The Detroit Tigers missed the playoffs this past season, despite coming into the year with high expectations to win.

After reaching the American League Division Series a year ago, the Tigers fell back down to earth this season, getting off to a slow start. One of the bigger reasons for the struggles was massive inconsistency from the offense, and the team will need to make some tough decisions this offseason.

This winter is going to be very crucial for the Tigers, as the team looks to get back to a place of contention next season. But for Detroit, one of the bigger questions for the offseason comes from a key player entering free agency.

Tigers Predicted to Lose All-Star

This would be veteran Gleyber Torres, who is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. Torres signed a qualifying offer with the Tigers last offseason, and now he will hit the open market to see what he can get.

MLB analyst Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has predicted that Torres will leave the Tigers this offseason, with the team replacing him with a prospect. Torres has been a valuable piece to the Detroit offense over the years, so if he were to leave, the Tigers would need to make sure that they could replace him properly.

“Torres tallied 5.0 WAR in 241 games in Detroit. He returned on a qualifying offer last winter, but the club has potential in-house replacements this time around. Hao-Yu Lee (114 G, 107 OPS+, 31 XBH, 1.0 WAR) put together a strong rookie season, while Max Anderson (108 G, .302 BA, .863 OPS at Triple-A) is knocking on the door. Plugging them in at second base would allow the front office to focus on rebuilding the rotation,” Reuter wrote.

For the season, Torres hit .260 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .727. Torres was a consistent presence in the Detroit offense this season, but he only played in 96 games.

Detroit may elect to move on from him, especially if his price tag were to be very high. Torres has earned a nice contract this offseason, and the Tigers probably wouldn’t retain him on a heavy deal.

Should Tigers Allow Star to Walk in Free Agency?

While having Torres back would be nice for Detroit, the Tigers do have plenty of other options to consider for next season. As Reuter mentions, Lee and Anderson could help replace his services, giving this team more of a youth movement as they try to get back to the playoffs.

Torres is also 29 years old, and Detroit may feel as if his prime is behind him, despite the multiple strong years with the team. The veteran has earned the right to enter free agency, and he could be a big pickup for any needy team across MLB.

Detroit has helped get his career back on track, with Torres making the All-Star team a year ago, but it’s time for the two sides to move on from one another. Overall, the pairing was a strong one, but given what his price will likely be, the Tigers may want to go in a different direction moving forward.