Dave Roberts Sounds Off on Will Smith After Brewers Loss

After their 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers are down 1-0 in the NLCS.

It was another lackluster offensive performance from the Dodgers’ lineup, which has yet to get going during these MLB playoffs, and it might be time for manager Dave Roberts to make some changes.

One player fans are calling for Roberts to make a lineup change with is catcher Will Smith, who hasn’t hit at all in the Dodgers’ five playoff games to this point.

After the Brewers’ loss on Sunday, Dave Roberts addressed a potential Will Smith change.

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Dave Roberts Addresses Potential Will Smith Change

If the Dodgers are to advance to the World Series, their star players MUST start hitting, and that includes guys like Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts.

Betts has been solid in the leadoff spot, but if Will Smith and Ohtani are going to hit third and fourth in the batting order, both of them are going to need to get going.

@DodgersNation wrote (about Roberts Comments on Will Smith after NLCS Game One):

“He’s not swinging the bat well and it’s hard because the body of work and he has that knack to get a big hit… but right now I still like him at the top of the order.”

“I’m not going to put [Hunter] Feduccia in in place of Will Smith.”

“There’s line of construction I can think through. He’s not swinging the bat well.”

Will Smith is 1-for-19 to begin the MLB playoffs.

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What Should the Dodgers Do with Will Smith??

Personal take here, but the Los Angeles Dodgers need to move Will Smith down in the batting order.

It’s pretty clear that he’s not right at the plate right now, and yes, he has to be the Dodgers’ starting catcher due to his tenure as a star for this LA team in the playoffs for years.

However, with that being said, the Dodgers can’t afford a black hole in their third spot in the batting order right now, as the Milwaukee Brewers’ pitching staff is all too formidable.

Also, just more broadly, the Dodgers need to hit the ball much better, as consistently scoring 1-3 runs in the MLB playoffs isn’t going to cut it.

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