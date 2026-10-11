Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision Before NLCS Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of four MLB teams remaining in the playoffs, as they’ve advanced one step closer to the World Series and will begin the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday evening.

It’s a marquee pitching matchup between Tarik Skubal and Jacob Misiorowski in Game One of the NLCS, and a few hours before first pitch, both teams have revealed their Game One lineups.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, it features a notable Kyle Tucker decision.

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Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Batting 8th in Series Opener

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to first base after a base hit during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Despite there being a RHP going for the Brewers (Misiorowski), manager Dave Roberts is opting to bat Kyle Tucker 8th in the Dodgers’ batting order.

Kyle Tucker, regardless of what side of the rubber the opposing pitcher is on, has steadily been batting 8th for the Dodgers during these MLB playoffs.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full batting order for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers 10/11: “M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B W. Smith C S. Ohtani DH T. Hernández LF M. Muncy 3B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF E. Hernández 2B T. Skubal SP”

Kike Hernandez is slotted in the order, as both Tommy Edman and Miguel Rojas are out.

Shohei Ohtani begins the season as the cleanup batter, and Will Smith, despite really struggling in the NLDS, continues to bat third.

Here is the Brewers starting nine:

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Quicky Looking at Kyle Tucker’s 2026 Campaign

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Teoscar Hernández #37 and Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after a 2-run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Kyle Tucker is playing in the first year of a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was an underwhelming season at the plate for Tucker, but the reason LA signed him is for October baseball, and the time is now for Tucker to step up for the Dodgers.

It does seem as if he’s been putting together much better ABs since the start of September, and some of his offensive numbers reflect that as well.

With that being said, if Tucker is able to have a big NLCS to propel the Dodgers to the World Series for a third straight season, all will be well between Tucker and the Dodgers faithful.