Braves’ Mauricio Dubon News Suddenly Emerges During MLB Playoffs

Just because the MLB playoffs are still going on, and in the Atlanta Braves aren’t participating anymore doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of news surrounding the organization.

On Wednesday, October 14, Major League Baseball began releasing the candidates for a Gold Glove award in both the National and American Leagues.

For the Atlanta Braves, they had three players earn finalist awards.

One of them is Mauricio Dubon.

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Braves’ Mauricio Dubon Named NL Finalist for Utility Gold Glove.

On Wednesday, October 14, @RawlingsSports began revealing the finalists for NL Gold Gloves, and for the utility award, Mauricio Dubon is one of the candidates:

The other candidates are Jared Triolo (Pirates), and Ildemaro Vargas Diamondbacks).

I have a strong feeling that Dubon will be taking this one home.

He’s split time between shortstop and left field (two vastly different positions), and excelled at both.

In case you forgot, the Braves made a player-swap deal with the Houston Astros around a year ago to acquire Mauricio Dubon in exchange for infielder Nick Allen.

Dubon posted career numbers at the plate and also played great defense. He is already a 2X Gold Glove winner (2023, 2025).

In other Braves news regarding the GG Award, Matt Olson is a nominee for the first base award, and Chris Sale is one of three NL pitchers with a chance to win a Gold Glove.

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Quickly Looking at Mauricio Dubon’s 2026 Season

In 153 games played in 2026, Dubon carried a fielding percentage of .993.

Here is a breakdown of starts he received by position:

Left field: 85 games

Shortstop: 62 games

CF: 16 games

Third base: 8 games

Second base: 4 games

He also batted .276 with a career-high 12 home runs and added 73 RBI (also a career high), 158 hits, 28 doubles, 66 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 98.

Dubon has already been open to the idea of signing a new contract to stay in Atlanta for X amount of future years.

The winners of the Gold Glove award will be announced on November 1, 2026, on ESPN @ 8 P.M. EST.

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