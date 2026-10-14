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Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Comments on Shohei Ohtani’s Struggles Amid Brewers Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field with Mookie Betts #50 following the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on May 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

The Brewers won the first two games of the series on Sunday and Monday.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Aaron Ashby #26 and William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Milwaukee won the first game 2-1 and the second game 7-4.

Before Wednesday’s game, Mookie Betts dropped an honest quote on Shohei Ohtani, who has struggled significantly this postseason.

Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Makes Honest Shohei Ohtani Statement Amid Brewers Series

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

“I couldn’t imagine really having the expectations that he has and falling short in a way that it’s not normal for him,” Betts said to reporters, including USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “Then having to come back and be present in the postseason knowing how important he is to the boys.”

“He’s trying. It’s just really, really hard. It’s really hard to make these slight adjustments in this short amount of time. Like I said, it took me almost two years. I feel for him. I know he’s grinding, he’s working. So we’ll just see. We’ll see how he comes and prepares.”

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after striking out in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

“But I know he’s giving it his all. We can at least lay our heads on a pillow at night knowing that we’ve given it everything.”

This postseason, Ohtani has gone 3-for-20 with seven strikeouts and three walks. He is dealing with biceps and knee injuries.

Looking at NLCS Game 3 Between Dodgers and Brewers

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a fly ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Dodgers considered benching Ohtani for Game 3, but ultimately placed him in the lineup.

Ohtani is batting sixth, a career low, as the DH today.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout after grounding out in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup:

  1. Mookie Betts SS
  2. Freddie Freeman 1B
  3. Teoscar Hernandez LF
  4. Kyle Tucker RF
  5. Andy Pages CF
  6. Shohei Ohtani DH
  7. Will Smith C
  8. Miguel Rojas 3B
  9. Tommy Edman 2B

Left-hander Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers today. Southpaw Robert Gasser is slated to start for the Brewers.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Comments on Shohei Ohtani’s Struggles Amid Brewers Series

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