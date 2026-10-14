Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Comments on Shohei Ohtani’s Struggles Amid Brewers Series

Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

The Brewers won the first two games of the series on Sunday and Monday.

Milwaukee won the first game 2-1 and the second game 7-4.

Before Wednesday’s game, Mookie Betts dropped an honest quote on Shohei Ohtani, who has struggled significantly this postseason.

Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Makes Honest Shohei Ohtani Statement Amid Brewers Series

“I couldn’t imagine really having the expectations that he has and falling short in a way that it’s not normal for him,” Betts said to reporters, including USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “Then having to come back and be present in the postseason knowing how important he is to the boys.”

“He’s trying. It’s just really, really hard. It’s really hard to make these slight adjustments in this short amount of time. Like I said, it took me almost two years. I feel for him. I know he’s grinding, he’s working. So we’ll just see. We’ll see how he comes and prepares.”

“But I know he’s giving it his all. We can at least lay our heads on a pillow at night knowing that we’ve given it everything.”

This postseason, Ohtani has gone 3-for-20 with seven strikeouts and three walks. He is dealing with biceps and knee injuries.

Looking at NLCS Game 3 Between Dodgers and Brewers

The Dodgers considered benching Ohtani for Game 3, but ultimately placed him in the lineup.

Ohtani is batting sixth, a career low, as the DH today.

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup:

Left-hander Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers today. Southpaw Robert Gasser is slated to start for the Brewers.