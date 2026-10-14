Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Comments on Shohei Ohtani’s Struggles Amid Brewers Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field with Mookie Betts #50 following the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on May 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
The Brewers won the first two games of the series on Sunday and Monday.
Milwaukee won the first game 2-1 and the second game 7-4.
Before Wednesday’s game, Mookie Betts dropped an honest quote on Shohei Ohtani, who has struggled significantly this postseason.
Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Makes Honest Shohei Ohtani Statement Amid Brewers Series
“I couldn’t imagine really having the expectations that he has and falling short in a way that it’s not normal for him,” Betts said to reporters, including USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “Then having to come back and be present in the postseason knowing how important he is to the boys.”
“He’s trying. It’s just really, really hard. It’s really hard to make these slight adjustments in this short amount of time. Like I said, it took me almost two years. I feel for him. I know he’s grinding, he’s working. So we’ll just see. We’ll see how he comes and prepares.”
“But I know he’s giving it his all. We can at least lay our heads on a pillow at night knowing that we’ve given it everything.”
This postseason, Ohtani has gone 3-for-20 with seven strikeouts and three walks. He is dealing with biceps and knee injuries.
Looking at NLCS Game 3 Between Dodgers and Brewers
The Dodgers considered benching Ohtani for Game 3, but ultimately placed him in the lineup.
Ohtani is batting sixth, a career low, as the DH today.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Mookie Betts made an honest statement on Shohei Ohtani's recent struggles amid the NLCS between the Dodgers and Brewers.
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Comments on Shohei Ohtani’s Struggles Amid Brewers Series