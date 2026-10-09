ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Manager Dave Roberts celebrates defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Dodgers haven’t announced the starting pitchers for the rest of the series yet.
Looking at Tarik Skubal’s Season
The Dodgers acquired Skubal from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline. He will be a free agent this offseason.
Skubal pitched Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.
Between the Dodgers and Tigers, Skubal posted a 2.72 ERA with 186 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings across 26 starts.
He missed time earlier in the year due to an elbow injury that required surgery.
Looking at Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Season
Yamamoto started Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings.
During the regular season, Yamamoto recorded a 2.53 ERA with 182 strikeouts over 185 innings across 28 starts.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the team's starting pitchers for Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS against the Brewers.
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLCS Games 1 & 2 Starting Pitchers vs. Brewers