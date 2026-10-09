Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLCS Games 1 & 2 Starting Pitchers vs. Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slated to play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday. The game will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Ahead of the NLCS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Los Angeles’ starting pitchers for Games 1 and 2 of the series against Milwaukee.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Announces NLCS Games 1 & 2 Starting Pitchers vs. Brewers

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers will use left-hander Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS.

Skubal will start Game 1. Yamamoto will start Game 2.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya wrote on X: Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto start Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS, Dave Roberts said.

The Dodgers haven’t announced the starting pitchers for the rest of the series yet.

Looking at Tarik Skubal’s Season

The Dodgers acquired Skubal from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline. He will be a free agent this offseason.

Skubal pitched Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Between the Dodgers and Tigers, Skubal posted a 2.72 ERA with 186 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings across 26 starts.

He missed time earlier in the year due to an elbow injury that required surgery.

Looking at Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Season

Yamamoto started Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings.

During the regular season, Yamamoto recorded a 2.53 ERA with 182 strikeouts over 185 innings across 28 starts.