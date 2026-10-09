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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLCS Games 1 & 2 Starting Pitchers vs. Brewers

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National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Manager Dave Roberts celebrates defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slated to play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday. The game will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Ahead of the NLCS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Los Angeles’ starting pitchers for Games 1 and 2 of the series against Milwaukee.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Announces NLCS Games 1 & 2 Starting Pitchers vs. Brewers

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during a press conference after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers will use left-hander Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS.

Skubal will start Game 1. Yamamoto will start Game 2.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18, Tarik Skubal #29, Blake Snell #7, and Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya wrote on X: Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto start Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS, Dave Roberts said.

The Dodgers haven’t announced the starting pitchers for the rest of the series yet.

Looking at Tarik Skubal’s Season

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a defensive play by Tommy Edman #25 (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Dodgers acquired Skubal from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline. He will be a free agent this offseason.

Skubal pitched Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Between the Dodgers and Tigers, Skubal posted a 2.72 ERA with 186 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings across 26 starts.

He missed time earlier in the year due to an elbow injury that required surgery.

Looking at Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Season

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Yamamoto started Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings.

During the regular season, Yamamoto recorded a 2.53 ERA with 182 strikeouts over 185 innings across 28 starts.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLCS Games 1 & 2 Starting Pitchers vs. Brewers

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