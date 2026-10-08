Dodgers Get Clear Message on Yankees’ Free Agent Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to another NLCS as they’ll meet the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight year. Nonetheless, the Dodgers’ focus is on the playoffs, but this offseason, could the Dodgers land a recognizable name in free agency?

Last offseason, Los Angeles landed two of the big free agent names: Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz. Moreover, the Dodgers’ front office didn’t tie themselves into long-term contracts that could potentially be anchors down the road.

Diaz has two years left on his contract after this season, and Tucker has three more years left on his deal, but he has player opt-out clauses after both the second and third years.

As a result, could the Dodgers once again make a move like this? Jake Elman of FanSided believes Los Angeles can, which is why he has them as one of the top five landing spots for Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is now a free agent after the New York Yankees fell in the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“You can’t make a list like this and leave out the Dodgers, regardless of their 2027 payroll,” Elman wrote in an Oct. 8 article. “We always expect them to pursue any and all free agents, outside of those best suited to be an everyday designated hitter. Shohei Ohtani isn’t moving back to the outfield, and we’re not even sure whether he’ll return to the rotation next year.”

Dodgers Can Handle Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Personality

Moreover, another reason that Elman believes that the Dodgers make sense for Chisholm is that manager Dave Roberts and, for the most part, the team’s clubhouse can handle the player’s personality.

“Dave Roberts has spent the last decade proving he can handle every personality imaginable, so Chisholm’s chains and bat flips won’t be a significant mark against him,” Elman added in his article.

“That said, the two-time All-Star might not have the job security he did in New York, especially if he settles for a shorter contract.”

It was a challenging 2026 campaign for Chisholm as he hit .230 with 111 hits, 19 homers, 55 RBIs, and 71 runs scored in 141 games in the 2026 regular season and playoffs, per StatMuse.

Rangers Urged to Consider Trading for Andy Pages

Speaking of the Dodgers and potential offseason moves, recently, Matt Postins of the Texas Rangers on SI floated Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages as a potential name the AL West team should consider after falling short of the playoffs this season.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder is coming off his first All-Star Game appearance and slashed .343/.468/.811 with 23 home runs and 85 RBI,” Postins wrote in an Oct. 4 article. “Unlike [Evan] Carter, Pages has stayed healthy in all three of his MLB seasons.

“He’s just about to enter his arbitration seasons so his cost can be controlled to some degree. He’s about to turn 26 years old which means he’s hitting his prime.”

During the regular season, Pages hit .274 with 140 hits, 23 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 75 runs scored in 134 games for the Dodgers, per StatMuse. As a result, the best of Pages may still be to come.