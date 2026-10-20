4 Former New York Mets Players Heading to the Brewers-Rays World Series

The World Series stage is officially set.

The Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League.

The Tampa Bay Rays will represent the American League.

Four former New York Mets players are headed to the Fall Classic.

4 Former New York Mets Heading to Fall Classic Between Brewers and Rays

Steven Matz – Tampa Bay Rays LHP

The New York Mets selected Matz, 35, in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of high school.

The left-hander posted a 4.35 ERA with 552 strikeouts over 579 2/3 innings with the Mets from 2015-20.

The Mets traded Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2021 season.

The left-hander played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2022 until the 2025 trade deadline, when he was traded to the Boston Red Sox.

Matz signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Rays last offseason.

He recorded a 5.49 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 80 1/3 innings during the 2026 regular season. He threw two perfect innings in his lone postseason appearance this year.

Freddy Peralta – Tampa Bay Rays RHP

The Mets acquired Peralta from the Brewers in the offseason. The Mets traded him to the Rays midseason.

Peralta posted a poor 4.99 ERA over 113 2/3 innings with the Mets this season. He turned things around with Tampa Bay, recording a 3.25 ERA over 55 1/3 regular-season innings.

Peralta has allowed just two earned runs in 16 2/3 innings across four outings (three starts) this postseason.

The right-hander will be a free agent this offseason. He had a 3.59 ERA with 1,153 strikeouts over 931 innings in his eight years (2018-25) with Milwaukee.

Cedric Mullins – Tampa Bay Rays OF

The Mets acquired Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles at last year’s trade deadline.

He hit .182/.284/.281 in 143 plate appearances with the Mets.

The Rays signed Mullins to a one-year, $7 million deal this past offseason.

He slashed .205/.284/.344 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and 21 stolen bases during the regular season.

He is 1-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in this year’s playoffs.

Gary Sánchez – Milwaukee Brewers C

Sánchez had a brief stint with the Mets in 2023, appearing in just three games. He went 1-for-6 with an RBI with New York.

The Brewers signed Sánchez, a 12-year MLB veteran, to a one-year, $1.75 million deal last offseason. He hit .209/.349/.422 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 275 plate appearances this year. He drew a walk in his lone plate appearance of this year’s postseason.