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4 Former New York Mets Players Heading to the Brewers-Rays World Series

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Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on September 11, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The World Series stage is officially set.

The Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Ashby #26 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after recording the final out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays will represent the American League.

Four former New York Mets players are headed to the Fall Classic.

4 Former New York Mets Heading to Fall Classic Between Brewers and Rays

Steven Matz – Tampa Bay Rays LHP

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 12: Steven Matz #32 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on prior to game one of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on October 12, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Mets selected Matz, 35, in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of high school.

The left-hander posted a 4.35 ERA with 552 strikeouts over 579 2/3 innings with the Mets from 2015-20.

The Mets traded Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2021 season.

The left-hander played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2022 until the 2025 trade deadline, when he was traded to the Boston Red Sox.

Matz signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Rays last offseason.

He recorded a 5.49 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 80 1/3 innings during the 2026 regular season. He threw two perfect innings in his lone postseason appearance this year.

Freddy Peralta – Tampa Bay Rays RHP

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Six
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 19: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Mets acquired Peralta from the Brewers in the offseason. The Mets traded him to the Rays midseason.

Peralta posted a poor 4.99 ERA over 113 2/3 innings with the Mets this season. He turned things around with Tampa Bay, recording a 3.25 ERA over 55 1/3 regular-season innings.

Peralta has allowed just two earned runs in 16 2/3 innings across four outings (three starts) this postseason.

The right-hander will be a free agent this offseason. He had a 3.59 ERA with 1,153 strikeouts over 931 innings in his eight years (2018-25) with Milwaukee.

Cedric Mullins – Tampa Bay Rays OF

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 12: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a Home Run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 12, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Mets acquired Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles at last year’s trade deadline.

He hit .182/.284/.281 in 143 plate appearances with the Mets.

The Rays signed Mullins to a one-year, $7 million deal this past offseason.

He slashed .205/.284/.344 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and 21 stolen bases during the regular season.

He is 1-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in this year’s playoffs.

Gary Sánchez – Milwaukee Brewers C

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Gary Sánchez #99 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Sánchez had a brief stint with the Mets in 2023, appearing in just three games. He went 1-for-6 with an RBI with New York.

The Brewers signed Sánchez, a 12-year MLB veteran, to a one-year, $1.75 million deal last offseason. He hit .209/.349/.422 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 275 plate appearances this year. He drew a walk in his lone plate appearance of this year’s postseason.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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4 Former New York Mets Players Heading to the Brewers-Rays World Series

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