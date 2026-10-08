6-Year New York Mets Player Hits Free Agency After Braves Loss

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the MLB playoffs on Wednesday evening after a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Due to the loss (and elimination), several Atlanta Braves players have suddenly become free agents.

One player that New York Mets fans should know quite well is Dominic Smith, who spent six seasons in Queens with the Mets and is now a free agent once again.

In 2026, with the Braves, Dom Smith played in 108 games (Third time in his career he played 100+ games) and hit .253 with nine home runs and 46 RBI,

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Dominic Smith’s Tenure with the Mets

Dominic Smith spent the first six years of his 10-year career (so far) with the New York Mets.

He had just one season with the New York Mets in which he played over 100 games (2021).

Across 447 total games played, Smith finished his Mets tenure with a bWAR of exactly 0.0.

Smith hit .246 with the Mets over 1244 at-bats and clubbed 46 home runs, 78 doubles, and 179 RBI.

Throughout his entire career, Dom Smith has hovered around being an entirely average hitter.

Now that he’s a free agent, the Mets may consider bringing him back on a reunion deal as a bench bat.

Smith is still just 31 years old, so he will likely be in line to ink another pact in MLB (perhaps the Braves are an option as well).

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Quickly Looking at Dom Smith’s Entire MLB Career

Aside from the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, Dom Smith has also had brief stints with the Washington Nationals (153 games), Boston Red Sox (84 games), San Francisco Giants (63 games), and the Cincinnati Reds (9 games).

Across his 10 seasons played and 864 games he’s appeared in, Smith is a career .250 hitter with 1.3 bWAR, 78 home runs, 338 RBI, and an OPS+ of 98.

Now that he’s officially a free agent, Smith can sign with any of the 30 MLB teams, and it will be interesting to see what his market is like after a decent offensive season with the Braves.

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