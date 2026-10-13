Mets Receive Intriguing Trade Take on Brewers’ William Contreras

The New York Mets have a few holes to fill in their offense to give support behind Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and, if he doesn’t opt out of his contract, Bo Bichette. Nonetheless, could the Mets upgrade at a position where they might have a starter?

At catcher, the Mets have Francisco Álvarez, and he’s serviceable at the plate, as he hit .233 with 87 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 38 runs scored in 113 games this season for New York, per StatMuse.

Nonetheless, Christopher Kline of FanSided has the Mets as one of five potential trade destinations for Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.

“The New York Mets probably aren’t ready to give up on 24-year-old Francisco Alvárez, who was at least passable as a hitter last season with a .710 OPS and 99 wRC+,” Kline wrote in an Oct. 12 article.

“That said, Alvárez has a chronic strikeout problem, and he’s an inconsistent defender behind the plate. Moreover, the Mets are the richest club in baseball and can absolutely afford to extend Contreras.”

Contreras has a $14.5 million club option for the 2027 campaign, and it’s likely the Brewers will trigger that option and delay his free agency until after next season. Furthermore, the catcher’s trade value is skyrocketing due to his postseason production.

In the regular season, Contreras hit .270 with 153 hits, 18 homers, 94 RBIs, and 82 runs scored in 147 games, per StatMuse.

However, in the postseason, Contreras has been one of the Brewers’ hottest bats as he’s hitting .391 with nine hits, three homers, five RBIs, and four runs scored in six games in the 2026 postseason, per StatMuse.

Brewers Could Listen to Trade Offers for William Contreras

Milwaukee has a history of trading players rather than letting them walk as free agents, so it’s likely, should they trigger Contreras’ club option, that the Brewers will listen to trade offers.

“This was partly why Freddy Peralta was dealt to New York last winter,” Kline added in his article. “That move flopped in hindsight, but the Mets aren’t going to roll over and die with Juan Soto on the roster.

“David Stearns also has a strong connection with the Brewers front office; that pre-established connection could help trade talks get off the ground. Either Milwaukee can take on the Alvárez project, with his longer club control, or the Brewers can pivot elsewhere as the Mets demote Alvárez.

The Mets did make a trade last offseason for Freddy Peralta, but that didn’t work out. As a result, it would be interesting to see if that experience from taking a risk on trading for the veteran catcher.

William Contreras Would Bolster Mets’ Lineup

Furthermore, Kline shared what Contreras would bring to the Mets’ batting order, as he would be an upgrade over Álvarez at the plate.

“Contreras would supply an immediate boost to the Mets lineup, one that already features plenty of star power,” Kline wrote. “His electric attitude could do a dour Mets clubhouse some good; plus, with better health all around, the Mets with Contreras become an immediate contender in the National League. At least on paper.