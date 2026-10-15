New York Mets Former Manager Carlos Mendoza Makes Sudden Decision About Future in MLB

Ex-New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who was fired during the 2026 season, has made a decision about his future plans in Major League Baseball.

Mendoza’s tenure with the Mets was fairly rocky. Despite major front-office spending, Mendoza could propel the Mets to the NLCS only once (in 2024), and wasn’t as successful as PBO David Stearns and Owner Steve Cohen had hoped upon hiring.

So Mendoza was fired mid-season in favor of Andy Green, who has since signed an extension to become the full-time skipper for New York.

However, as it pertains to Mendoza’s future in MLB, he’s decided to stay in the NL East and join a division rival.

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Carlos Mendoza Hired By Phillies As Third Base Coach

According to an announcement by the Philadelphia Phillies, they have hired Carlos Mendoza to be their third base coach for the 2027 season.

Mendoza will also serve as the Phillies’ infield coach.

NBCSports.com’s Eric Samulski wrote (about Mendoza with the Mets):

“Mendoza was let go by the Mets at the end of June after posting a 34-47 record to start the season. He was 206-199 (.509 winning percentage) in his two-plus years with the Mets, but the team fell short of expectations. He had a sterling reputation as a coach with the Yankees prior to taking the Mets job and is a strong addition to the Phillies staff.”

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Mets Fans, How Did You Remember Carlos Mendoza?

New York Mets fans, let me know how you remember Carlos Mendoza and what your thoughts are on him joining the Phillies?

It’s pretty clear from this news that Mendoza wanted a change of pace from being an MLB skipper, if he was even going to be considered as one, but speaking to the Phillies, it is a nice pickup, and perhaps his familiarity with the Mets’ current roster could give Philadelphia an edge in head-to-head showdowns.

As noted, Mendoza’s tenure with the Mets was a bit of a rocky one, but as is the case with the last several managers that have rolled through Queens, if you don’t win, you’re going to be gone.

New York Times reporter Mitch Bannon wrote (about Mendoza):

“In parts of three seasons as Mets manager, Mendoza led New York to a 206-199 record, guiding the team to the National League Championship Series in 2024. He was fired after 81 games in 2026 following a six-game losing streak that dropped the Mets to 34-47 and 15 games out of first place in the NL East.”

Also, remember the Mets had a very ugly losing streak to begin the 2026 season, and after a large spending offseason, their playoff hopes were essentially shot one month into the most recent campaign.

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