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Former New York Mets Player Quickly Acquired By Division Rival

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Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 28: Cameron Weston #80 of the Baltimore Orioles makes his Major League debut pitching in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The New York Mets have been very active with roster transactions in recent days.

On Sunday, November 1, the Mets announced that they had parted ways with four players via an outright.

Well, on Monday, November 2, one of those players (Cameron Weston) was claimed by the Miami Marlins off waivers.

Weston was a waiver claim by the New York Mets back in September, but never actually logged any time with the Mets MLB club. He spent all of September with AAA Syracuse.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Suddenly Acquire 26-Year-Old Player Before Free Agency

Marlins Claim Cameron Weston Off Waivers

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – MAY 28: Cameron Weston #80 of the Baltimore Orioles makes his Major League debut pitching in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Cameron Weston now officially belongs to the Miami Marlins organization after being claimed off waivers.

The 26-year-old RHP out of Pittsburgh, PA, made his MLB debut in 2026 with the Baltimore Orioles.

He logged just one inning with Baltimore and did not allow a run while striking out one batter.

With AAA Syracuse in 2026, Weston boasted an ERA of 1.42 over 6.1 innings and four appearances.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Former New York Mets Player Quickly Acquired By Division Rival

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