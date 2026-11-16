Why the Mets Might Pass on Paying Tarik Skubal for a This Lefty

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen placed hundreds of millions into the team payroll without hesitation. For example, they awarded Juan Soto the largest free agent contract in sports history. Now, many within the Mets fanbase want free agent lefty Tarik Skubal to become the next recipient of Cohen’s open wallet policy.

David Stearns, on the other hand, might lead the Mets in an entirely different direction by strengthening the rotation without going over budget on a long-term contract for Skubal. Trevor Rogers, a free agent lefty, is not as talented or productive as Skubal. However, he profiles like a Stearns addition that would help the Mets long after he leaves New York.

The Mets must act quickly because veterans like Sean Manaea, who lacks consistency, and Kodai Senga appear to be moving on. Skubal is the best and most expensive option. Yet, Rogers could be the smartest.

Ken Rosenthal: Trevor Rogers could be the best free-agent starter not named Skubal. • Walk rate: 10% to 6.9% to 5.6% over the last 3 years

• 3.16 ERA in 48 starts for BAL since 2025

• Career-high 169.2 IP in 2026

• Age-29 season next year https://t.co/8A3acdsnjc — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) November 16, 2026

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Numbers May Lie

The first thing that becomes evident to those who look at the surface for Rogers is his underwater record. At 34-48, the initial optics were not in his favor. However, he played on atrocious Miami Marlins teams that would immediately sell off talent; he survived. Then he found his way to Baltimore, the absolute worst pitcher’s park outside Denver.

The ball explodes off the bat. Additionally, last season’s 4.03 earned run average will not catch attention. Still, looking deeper, you will find an FIP of 3.45. FIP (fielding-independent pitching) is a stat that measures a pitcher’s ability to limit walks, hits, and home runs.

In essence, taking the defense out of the pitcher’s role is a good bit of the equation. Rogers walked just 2.1 batters per nine innings last year. As a result, the Mets bullpen can enter the game potentially having to inherit runners.

The teams interested in signing Trevor Rogers are the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves, per @Ken_Rosenthal The Orioles still have interest in bringing him back. #Birdland https://t.co/ymzHdqbC7e — Orioles Theory (@OsTheory) November 16, 2026

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More Than Just a Fastball

In the MLB, every hitter can hit the fastball, especially if it lacks movement. Under those circumstances, accuracy and movement take hold as the most important factors. Baseball Savant explains Rogers’ control further.

“On average, he throws it at 93.8 MPH, topping out at 97.4 MPH. He will typically have 16.6 revolutions (2471 RPM) from hand to the plate. He throws it in the strike zone 58% of the time.

Rogers can spot his fastball all over the plate. At 2,471 RPM, the veteran generates a level of weak contact that frustrates hitters. Moreover, the changing speeds and working faster keep hitters off balance.

His changeup averages 78.1 miles per hour, which is 15 mph slower than his four-seamer, and with that kind of movement, it will tie hitters up. Rogers won’t, of course, throw the ball at every batter. However, his speed is sufficient to keep batters from sitting on the fastball. Rogers refuses to yield to hitters. Rather, he pursues them.

This was Trevor Rogers’ stat line in his last game at Camden Yards against the Milwaukee Brewers: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 10 SO

99 pitches (72 strikes) Could this have been his final game at Camden Yards as a Baltimore Oriole? We need Trevor Rogers.

#Birdland https://t.co/bDqu2itmaE — Jason Moore (@mooformoore5) November 15, 2026

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Ballpark Friendly

Oriole Park at Camden Yards depicts a stunning stadium with a nostalgic atmosphere. However, the smaller dimensions betray pitchers daily. Citi Field, with the construction change, is also subject to cooler breezes that could affect pitch flight. Stearns can use that as a selling point.

Skubal will cost north of $300 million. His agent is Scott Boras, so that will not be an easy signing. Stearns also hates long-term pitcher contracts. In all honesty, Rogers could sign for a third of that, allowing the Mets to bolster their bullpen and first base. As mentioned earlier, Rogers may be the more sensible choice, but he may not be the best one.