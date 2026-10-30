Mets Predicted to Sign Pair of Pitchers Instead of $300 Million Ace

New York Mets fans know owner Steve Cohen. They presumably like him and how he operates. However, what they love is his money and the aggressiveness of how he chooses to spend it. Many believe that left-handed ace Tarik Skubal should immediately put his name on a bank-breaking contract with Cohen’s money.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, no pitcher will command more than the southpaw this winter. However, SNY’s Jon Heyman believes that the Amazins would be far better served to sign a pair of pitchers, one with Mets ties and both with New York pitching experience.

Michael King and Clay Holmes may lack the name recognition of Skubal or his signature dominance, but Heyman feels the duo would make sense.

“We know Stearns is all about value. I believe he’ll convince Steve Cohen there is more value in signing two front-of-the-rotation starters such as King and Holmes than paying for Tarik Skubal alone. And certainly, there is an argument to be made for that. Holmes had an impressive season with the Mets last year, but his performance was cut short when a line drive fractured his fibula, leading to his trade at the deadline. Meanwhile, King demonstrated both dominance and durability by pitching a career-high 185 innings with the Padres.

Clay Holmes has declined his player option with the Cubs and will officially be a free agent, per @JesseRogersESPN https://t.co/UnN18fFtOt — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 29, 2026

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Two is Greater Than One

While blatantly obvious, president of baseball operations David Stearns can address the rotation’s needs with a two-pronged approach. Granted, as Heyman points out here, Skubal is the most talented plan, but not the most reasonable.

“The counter to that is neither is as good as Skubal at his best—yet they’re good enough to win a championship with the right pieces around them. And neither is likely to command the type of long-term deal it will take to sign Skubal. If you say the best plan is for the Mets to sign Skubal plus either King or Holmes, well, yes, absolutely. But realistically that may be too much even for Cohen, especially if the Mets intend to add to their bullpen and position player group.”

Skubal, King, and Holmes aren’t all joining. Taking two of the free agents provides depth and the ability to extend a series, forcing teams to account for a good pitcher on any given day.

Coming in at #1: Michael King saves the season! With the Padres season on the line, King took ball on short rest and recorded a six out save to keep the hopes alive. He gave everything he had when his team needed him most. https://t.co/nIXjAZYT7x — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 27, 2026

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New York Familiarity

Skubal has played in both Detroit and Los Angeles. However, neither city possesses the pressure and demanding fanbases that the Mets do. New York remains an island in the baseball seascape, without comparison, containing stress and strain. Kind spent the first five seasons of his career in New York. He understands the demands of a tough fanbase.

Now, considering the additional pressure of a 40-year World Series drought, he should remain unfazed. Similarly, Holmes enjoys a similar length of service in the five boroughs, spending parts of six seasons in the city.

What are the chances of the Mets bringing back Clay Holmes in the offseason? @chelsea_janes discusses with @nikilattarulo on Mets Mailbag 📧 https://t.co/MyTTT5Dlb4 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 4, 2026

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New Roles

In Skubal, the Mets would employ a presence that takes control of the rotation but also has a tricky medical history. For the probable $300 million he will command, an iffy injury outlook should cause the team to take a breath. In contrast, King pitched a career-high 185 innings. Holmes missed time with a broken leg via line drive, but he boasts an anomalous stance on durability. He didn’t become a starter until last season, at age 32. Entering his tenth season, Holmes has only thrown 10,027 pitches.

Furthermore, adding King and Holmes allows Nolan McLean to occupy his spot at the top of the rotation, a mid-20s starter just entering the prime of his abilities. That role comes with an expectation, something that if Stearns wants McLean to become, he needs to face head-on.

Skubal remains the big-ticket item, a luxury for a team with a massive payroll and more holes that one ace can fill. King and Holmes cover the rotation, providing flexibility to fix the rest of the Mets roster.