On Monday morning (11/23), the New York Mets backed up their massive decision to sign Tarik Skubal with another notable add.

Per multiple sources, the Mets agreed to a one-year contract with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

It’s an $8 million deal, but more importantly, it gives the Mets a quality 1/2 punch at one of the hot corner positions, which could spell bad news for fellow Mets infielder Mark Vientos.

Vientos was recently tendered a contract, but he continues to stand out as a top trade candidate on the Mets roster.

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Paul Goldschmidt Signing Might Mean Mark Vientos Time with the Mets Could Be Over

Now that Paul Goldschmidt will serve as the Mets’ platoon first baseman and could even see some time at DH, this means the end might be near for Mark Vientos.

Per MLBTradeRumors, the Mets have received trade interest on Vientos this offseason. Writer Anthony Franco noted the following:

“Although New York didn’t want to completely cut bait on Vientos, there’s no guarantee he remains on the roster into 2027. Will Sammon of The Athletic reports that the Mets have gotten trade calls on the first baseman, though no deal is believed to be imminent. Tendering Vientos a contract merely ensures they can continue those conversations for the next couple weeks and again after the lockout. If Vientos and the Mets agree to a deal without an arbitration hearing, his salary would be fully guaranteed. If they can’t come to terms and go to a hearing, the Mets could release him for 30 or 45 days termination pay during Spring Training if they don’t feel he has a place on the roster.”

Now, considering the fact the Mets showed no hesitancy to bring in Goldschmidt means they plan to move on from Mark Vientos in the near future.

Especially if the Mets bring in other infield help, that could only push Vientos further out of the fold.

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Why a Mark Vientos Trade Makes Sense…

Mark Vientos has been a popular trade candidate on the Mets for a couple of seasons now, but since his production at the plate has been very minimal over the past two seasons, it could be time to move on for all the right reasons.

While the Mets may not be able to get much out of Vientos, any sort of prospect capital would be welcoming.

In 2026, Vientos batted .212 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI. His OPS+ was 81 over 274 at-bats.