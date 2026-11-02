Report: New York Mets Acquire 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before Free Agency

Per Chelsea Janes of SNY, the New York Mets are claiming pitcher Pierson Ohl off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.

Janes wrote (via X.com):

“The Mets have also claimed righty Pierson Ohl from the Rockies, according to a person familiar with the situation. Ohl was traded to the Rockies after being drafted and developed by, you guessed it, the Minnesota Twins.”

The New York Mets’ 40-man roster had previously been full, so there’s a good chance that a corresponding move will be made. New York also acquired pitcher Jack Anderson off waivers earlier today.

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Pierson Ohl Lands with New York Mets

Ohl, 27, did not pitch at all in 2026 with any affiliated organization.

He logged 30 innings with the Minnesota Twins in 2025, but posted an ERA of 5.10 over 14 appearances.

Across five minor-league seasons, Ohl has logged a pitching record of 24-24, with a lifetime minors ERA of 3.61 over 394 innings.

The Minnesota Twins drafted Ohl in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB draft.