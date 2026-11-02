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Report: New York Mets Acquire 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before Free Agency

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Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 15: Pierson Ohl #62 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of the game at Target Field on August 15, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Per Chelsea Janes of SNY, the New York Mets are claiming pitcher Pierson Ohl off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.

Janes wrote (via X.com):

“The Mets have also claimed righty Pierson Ohl from the Rockies, according to a person familiar with the situation. Ohl was traded to the Rockies after being drafted and developed by, you guessed it, the Minnesota Twins.”

The New York Mets’ 40-man roster had previously been full, so there’s a good chance that a corresponding move will be made. New York also acquired pitcher Jack Anderson off waivers earlier today.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Suddenly Acquire 26-Year-Old Player Before Free Agency

Pierson Ohl Lands with New York Mets

Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 15: Pierson Ohl #62 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after walking Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of the game at Target Field on August 15, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Ohl, 27, did not pitch at all in 2026 with any affiliated organization.

He logged 30 innings with the Minnesota Twins in 2025, but posted an ERA of 5.10 over 14 appearances.

Across five minor-league seasons, Ohl has logged a pitching record of 24-24, with a lifetime minors ERA of 3.61 over 394 innings.

The Minnesota Twins drafted Ohl in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB draft.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Report: New York Mets Acquire 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before Free Agency

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