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7-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Announced Retirement With $30 Million In Earnings

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League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One
Getty
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 13: Chad Green #57 of the New York Yankees pitches in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees pitcher Chad Green recently confirmed his retirement in an interview with Randy Olson of AreaSports.net.

“I officially just called it quits in April, early April,” Green said. “I was still throwing and stuff once I got designated last year. I was still kind of working out and throwing and getting ready just in case an offer was worth it and something that I could leave and go do. But nothing really materialized… I really only called it quits in April.”

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Chad Green Confirms Retirement With $30 Million in Career Earnings

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 15: Chad Green #57 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 15, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Green made $31,709,778 in his career.

Green, 35, pitched 10 seasons in Major League Baseball.

In addition to the Yankees, Green played for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Looking at Former New York Yankees Pitcher Chad Green’s MLB Career

Divisional Round - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Chad Green #57 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays selected Green in the 37th round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of high school.

Green declined to sign with Toronto and decided to play at the University of Louisville.

The Detroit Tigers selected Green in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of college.

After the 2015 season, the Tigers traded Green and right-hander Luis Cessa to the Yankees for left-hander Justin Wilson.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 15: Pitcher Chad Green #57 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Green made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2016.

He played for New York through the 2022 season.

After the 2022 season, Green signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FL – MARCH 31: Chad Green #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on March 31, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Green had a club option for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, allowing him to pitch for Toronto in 2025. The Blue Jays declined his option for the 2026 season.

Green made just 12 appearances with Toronto in 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023.

He had a strong 2024 season with Toronto, posting a 3.21 ERA over 53 1/3 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 14: Chad Green #57 and Danny Jansen #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate an 8-7 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 14, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The right-hander posted a poor 5.56 ERA over 43 2/3 innings in 2025. Toronto designated Green for assignment during the 2025 season.

Over his 10-year MLB career, Green posted a 3.43 ERA with 591 strikeouts in 492 2/3 innings.

In 19 career postseason appearances, Green posted a 3.95 ERA over 27 1/3 innings while striking out 28.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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7-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Announced Retirement With $30 Million In Earnings

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