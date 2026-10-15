Anthony Volpe Projected to Force New York Yankees to Make $4 Million Decision

Anthony Volpe has become quite the controversial player with the New York Yankees.

Well, due to the fact that it’s the offseason for New York, it’s time to start thinking about salary arbitration hearings, which happen in a couple of months.

After Yankees star Aaron Judge backed Anthony Volpe directly after the organization’s playoff exit suggests that the Yankees should probably keep Volpe around.

However, since Volpe is still arbitration-eligible, it’s going to come with a bit of a financial commitment to keep him on the roster.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Former Manager Carlos Mendoza Makes Sudden Decision About Future in MLB

Anthony Volpe’s Arb Projection Sits at $4 Million

Per MLBTradeRumors.com, which is always on the ball when it comes to salary projections/predictions, predicts Volpe will get out of arbitration with a $4 million price tag.

Volpe’s agents might come in higher, the New York Yankees will dispute the contract obligation, but let’s just pretend that MLBTR’s projection is spot-on (which is likely), the Yankees would have to pay Anthony Volpe $4 million as his salary in 2027.

PinstripeAlley.com’s Dani Mohr recently wrote (about the looming Volpe decision):

“Two of the most debatable players who could go either way are Volpe and Clarke Schmidt. After returning from a stint in the minors this season, Volpe has proven himself on both sides of the ball and has adapted well to playing different positions in the infield. He did admittedly show up in the postseason and was one of the few Yankee batters to have a multiple-hit game during the ALDS, but he may not regain the organization’s confidence due to his poor performance in 2025 and overall inability to grow as a player since his rookie season.”

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Were Willing to Part Ways with George Lombard Jr. in Bombshell Trade Report

Should the Yankees Keep Anthony Volpe?

Among the 9 players who are arbitration-eligible for the New York Yankees, Volpe is projected to earn the third-highest salary.

The other two players with a higher *projected* arbitration price tag are Luis Garcia Jr., and Clarke Schmidt.

In 2026, as Pinstripe Alley noted, Volpe split time between the Majors and minors, and if the Yankees are to make this financial commitment to him, it would be wise to keep Volpe a full season of opportunities, or else it would be a waste of ~roughly $4 million ~.

In 2026, Volpe showed a little flash of improvement with a .245 batting average, a slightly lower strikeout rate, and an ability to get on base.

He played in just 70 games, but he logged two home runs, 12 doubles, and 1 triple in that time span.

Across 542 total games played in his 4-year career, Volpe has 54 home runs, 94 doubles, and 220 career RBI.

New York Yankees fans, would you meet in the middle of Anthony Volpe’s contract demands this offseason?

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Issued Strong Anthony Volpe Take Amid Major Decision