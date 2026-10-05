PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday at Tropicana Field.
The Rays won the first game of the series 1-0 on Saturday. The ALDS is a best-of-five series.
Fried started Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox.
Fried allowed just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-2 to complete a 2-0 sweep.
Fried missed a lot of time during the regular season due to a left elbow bone bruise that required two IL stints.
The southpaw posted a 2.80 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 20 starts during the regular season.
Fried has a career ERA of 3.01 with 1,156 strikeouts over 10 MLB seasons. He has a 5.03 ERA over 82 1/3 postseason innings dating back to 2018.
Fried is a three-time All-Star and a 2021 World Series Champion.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the starting pitcher for ALDS Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
New York Yankees Announce ALDS Game 3 Starting Pitcher vs. Rays