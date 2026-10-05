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New York Yankees Announce ALDS Game 3 Starting Pitcher vs. Rays

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New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays won the first game of the series 1-0 on Saturday. The ALDS is a best-of-five series.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Jonathan Aranda #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler will start Game 2 of the ALDS. Freddy Peralta will start for the Rays.

Before Game 2, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the starting pitcher for Game 3.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Max Fried Announcement Amid Tampa Bay Rays Series

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Boone said that Fried will likely start Game 3 of the ALDS.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote on X: Yankees are planning to start Max Fried in Game 3

Southpaw Carlos Rodón is expected to start Game 4 if the series makes it that far.

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: The Yankees plan to start Max Fried in Game 3 and Carlos Rodón in Game 4, Aaron Boone said.

Looking at New York Yankees LHP Max Fried

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Fried started Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Fried allowed just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-2 to complete a 2-0 sweep.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Fried missed a lot of time during the regular season due to a left elbow bone bruise that required two IL stints.

The southpaw posted a 2.80 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 20 starts during the regular season.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees throws to first base on a ball hit by Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Fried has a career ERA of 3.01 with 1,156 strikeouts over 10 MLB seasons. He has a 5.03 ERA over 82 1/3 postseason innings dating back to 2018.

Fried is a three-time All-Star and a 2021 World Series Champion.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce ALDS Game 3 Starting Pitcher vs. Rays

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