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New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Makes Honest Statement After Elimination

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees‘ season is officially over.

The Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-0 sweep of the Yankees with a 4-3 win in ALDS Game 3 against at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates in front of his team after defeating the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Following the loss, Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler dropped an honest statement.

New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Rays

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

SNY Yankees wrote on X:

Cam Schlittler was asked why he believes the Yankees haven’t been able to get over the hump

“Don’t really have an answer for you. I feel last year and this year are pretty similar in terms of going on the road and not playing the way I think we’re capable of”

Schlittler started Game 2 of the ALDS against the Rays. He allowed four runs (two earned) over 4 1/3 innings.

Schlittler will likely be the AL Cy Young this year. He posted a 1.95 ERA with 239 strikeouts over 193 2/3 innings in the regular season.

Yankees Lose 4-3 in ALDS Game 3

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Victor Mesa Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Rays beat the Yankees 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Jonathan Aranda got the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.

Rice tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Ryan Vilade reclaimed the lead for Tampa Bay with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Spencer Jones tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mesa hit his two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Rays a 4-2 lead.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Victor Mesa Jr. #25 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Anthony Volpe appeared to tie the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the call was overturned due to fan interference. Upon review, Volpe’s hit was ruled an RBI double, making the score 4-3.

Right-hander Nick Martinez made the start for the Rays, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

Left-hander Max Fried started for New York, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Makes Honest Statement After Elimination

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