New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Makes Honest Statement After Elimination

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Schlittler started Game 2 of the ALDS against the Rays. He allowed four runs (two earned) over 4 1/3 innings.
Schlittler will likely be the AL Cy Young this year. He posted a 1.95 ERA with 239 strikeouts over 193 2/3 innings in the regular season.
Yankees Lose 4-3 in ALDS Game 3
Victor Mesa Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Rays beat the Yankees 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.
Jonathan Aranda got the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.
Rice tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.
Ryan Vilade reclaimed the lead for Tampa Bay with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Spencer Jones tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Mesa hit his two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Rays a 4-2 lead.
Anthony Volpe appeared to tie the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the call was overturned due to fan interference. Upon review, Volpe’s hit was ruled an RBI double, making the score 4-3.
Right-hander Nick Martinez made the start for the Rays, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.
Left-hander Max Fried started for New York, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler made an honest statement after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Rays in the ALDS.
New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Makes Honest Statement After Elimination