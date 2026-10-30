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New York Yankees Urged To Target Rays’ MLB All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency

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Aaron Boone
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media before game four of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees aren’t in dire need of a new starter, but it’s still worth exploring a division rival in free agency.

An MLB writer recently proposed an interest deal that would send one of the Tampa Bay Rays‘ pitchers to New York.

How would this shake out?

Yankees Urged To Target Rays’ Nick Martinez

Nick Martinez
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Nick Martinez #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

According to Stephen Parello of FanSided, the Yankees should target 36-year-old Nick Martinez.

On Oct. 30, he declined his mutual option for $20M with the Rays. He’s now a free agent, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

With that, the Yankees should keep a close eye on him.

“The Fordham University product likely prices himself out of what the Yankees would feel comfortable paying for the role they’d ask him to fill,” Parello wrote. “While he made 31 starts in Tampa, the majority of Martinez’s career has been as a jack-of-all-trades type of pitcher, filling numerous bullpen roles and swinging into the starting rotation when needed.

“That kind of versatility has a ton of value for a pitching staff. Much like adding Sandoval, Martinez would allow the Yankees to reallocate other assets via the trade market to solve other needs. The problem will be the price, but if Brian Cashman is feeling bold, Martinez would be a great pickup.”

Nick Martinez
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Nick Martinez #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

By the end of his 2026 regular season, Martinez had logged a 3.10 ERA and 109 strikeouts across 180.0 innings pitched through 31 starts.

He posted 22 homers along the way.

During his postseason run to the World Series, he recorded a 2.81 ERA and 12 strikeouts across 16.0 innings of work through four games, starting three.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Urged To Target Rays’ MLB All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency

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