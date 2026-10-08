Is Aaron Boone Getting Fired? Why New York Yankees Manager’s Job Is in Jeopardy After Rays’ ALCS Sweep

The New York Yankees have swiftly been eliminated from the Major League Playoffs after the Tampa Bay Rays completed the sweep of New York on Wednesday evening.

After defeating the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card round, that was all she wrote for the Yankees.

The Yankees lost by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday, and the immediate question surrounding the team is whether manager Aaron Boone will continue to be the skipper for the team in the Bronx.

Break out the brooms: the Yankees have been swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 ALDS.

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Are the Yankees Going to Fire Manager Aaron Boone?

It’s a question that will take some time to be fully answered, but the speculation is going to be LOUD surrounding manager Aaron Boone and his job security/status for the 2027 season.

Aaron Boone has always been a successful regular-season manager for the New York Yankees, but aside from their 2024 World Series run, the Yankees have largely been ‘unsuccessful’ in the MLB playoffs.

New York has been without its star outfielder Aaron Judge for the entire MLB playoffs, but after routing the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card, the New York offense didn’t show up, and at some point, the woes in the playoffs have to fall on the skipper.

@fuzzyfromyt wrote: “That’s gotta be the last Aaron Boone series as Yankees manager. Inexcusable”

https://twitter.com/SleeperYankees/status/2108033487982796892

The Yankees season is officially over, and the offseason is now for New York, where major decisions will have to be made.

Aaron Boone Reactions After Yankees Get Swept

There are quite a few reactions from the Yankees faithful after the Rays complete the sweep.

Here are some regarding manager Aaron Boone:

@iamericcano: “FIRE AARON BOONE PLEASRE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD.”

@Ben16825: “Aaron Boone should be fired tomorrow morning”

@ChrisKirschner: “The Yankees’ offseason has arrived. Three big questions with @BrendanKutyNJ : – What is Aaron Boone’s future? – Who stays? Who goes? – What’s Hal Steinbrenner’s desire to eat dead money?”

@soulitaaa: “Another embarrassing end to a Yankees postseason run. And when we inevitably keep Aaron Boone for next year, nothing will change. Gosh I hate it here” @SheponAir: “Aaron Boone NEEDS to go. Yankees have THIRD highest payroll in MLB over last 2 seasons and 1-6 in MLB Playoffs NINE seasons for Boone without a World Series Title. That has NEVER happened before in history of this franchise. We don’t need a 10th season to know he’s truly not the guy” It seems like a lot of Yankees fans out there want manager Aaron Boone to be fired.

It will undoubtedly be the biggest storyline of the Yankees offseason, and expect for a lot of speculation until Aaron Boone’s fate is seemingly sealed.