Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Quote on Future With Yankees After Rays’ Sweep

The New York Yankees‘ season is officially over.

The Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-0 sweep of the Yankees with a 4-3 win in ALDS Game 3 against at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. may have played his last game as a Yankee on Wednesday. He is set to be a free agent once the World Series concludes.

Following Wednesday’s loss, Chisholm addressed his future with the Yankees organization.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Comments on Future With New York Yankees

SNY Yankees wrote on X:

“I grew up as a Yankee fan. Being from the Bahamas, watching Derek Jeter. I loved my time as a Yankee. I had great times as a Yankee – had an All-Star year, had a Silver Slugger year. Who doesn’t want to stay with the team you have such great times with?”

– Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm wasn’t in the starting lineup on Wednesday. He went 0-for-2 off the bench.

Chisholm went hitless in eight at-bats in this year’s postseason.

During the regular season, Chisholm slashed .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI and 41 stolen baseas.

Yankees Lose 4-3 in ALDS Game 3

Victor Mesa Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Rays beat the Yankees 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Jonathan Aranda got the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.

Rice tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

Ryan Vilade reclaimed the lead for Tampa Bay with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Spencer Jones tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mesa hit his two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Rays a 4-2 lead.

Anthony Volpe appeared to tie the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the call was overturned due to fan interference. Upon review, Volpe’s hit was ruled an RBI double, making the score 4-3.

Right-hander Nick Martinez made the start for the Rays, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

Left-hander Max Fried started for New York, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.