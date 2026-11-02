ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has received plenty of heat from fans and the media this year. He underperformed in 2026, posting a below-average 97 OPS+, and many have gotten upset over some of his quotes and on-field antics.
One thing Chisholm did that caused him to receive plenty of discontent from Yankees fans was suck on a lollipop while playing second base. After the incident, manager Aaron Boone made it clear he wasn’t a fan.
“It just bothered me, and it was addressed,” Boone said. “I don’t think that should be a part of what we’re doing.”
Recently, the incident was brought up again by legendary Yankees pitcher Goose Gossage.
New York Yankees Hall of Famer Goose Gossage Rips Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Miami traded him to the Yankees during the 2024 season.
After joining the Yankees, Chisholm posted 7.3 bWAR and a 113 OPS+ with 61 home runs, 158 RBI and 90 stolen bases over 313 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Legend Goose Gossage Doesn’t Hold Back on Jazz Chisholm Jr.