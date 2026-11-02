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New York Yankees Legend Goose Gossage Doesn’t Hold Back on Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has received plenty of heat from fans and the media this year. He underperformed in 2026, posting a below-average 97 OPS+, and many have gotten upset over some of his quotes and on-field antics.

One thing Chisholm did that caused him to receive plenty of discontent from Yankees fans was suck on a lollipop while playing second base. After the incident, manager Aaron Boone made it clear he wasn’t a fan.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

“It just bothered me, and it was addressed,” Boone said. “I don’t think that should be a part of what we’re doing.”

Recently, the incident was brought up again by legendary Yankees pitcher Goose Gossage.

New York Yankees Hall of Famer Goose Gossage Rips Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK – JULY 19: New York Yankees Hall of Famer Rich ‘Goose’ Gossage looks on during the teams 63rd Old Timers Day before the game against the Detroit Tigers on July 19, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

“They’ve got some good kids. I love Ben Rice. I like Spencer Jones. I like Aaron Judge. It’s too bad they don’t have somebody telling them how to act,” Gossage said to NJ.com’s Randy Miller. “They have some guys who act like fools. I saw Jazz Chisholm playing with a lollipop. He’s a disgrace to the Yankees. He’s a clown.”

Gossage played for nine teams across 22 MLB seasons from 1972 to 1994. Gossage played for the Yankees for seven seasons (1978-83).

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK – JULY 17: Hall of Famer Rich Gossage looks on during the New York Yankees 64th Old-Timer’s Day before the MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

With New York, Gossage made three All-Star teams and posted a 2.14 ERA with 512 strikeouts over 533 innings.

He is a nine-time All-Star, a World Series champion and a Hall of Famer.

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Members of the New York Yankees were given permission by MLB to wear FDNY and NYPD hats tonight, honoring the fallen first responders of 9/11. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Chisholm is a free agent.

The Yankees can extend Chisholm the qualifying offer, which is $23.15 million. Several reports have suggested the Yankees won’t give him the offer.

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Members of the New York Yankees were given permission by MLB to wear FDNY and NYPD hats tonight, honoring the fallen first responders of 9/11. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Chisholm began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

Miami traded him to the Yankees during the 2024 season.

After joining the Yankees, Chisholm posted 7.3 bWAR and a 113 OPS+ with 61 home runs, 158 RBI and 90 stolen bases over 313 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Legend Goose Gossage Doesn’t Hold Back on Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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