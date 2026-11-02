New York Yankees Legend Goose Gossage Doesn’t Hold Back on Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has received plenty of heat from fans and the media this year. He underperformed in 2026, posting a below-average 97 OPS+, and many have gotten upset over some of his quotes and on-field antics.

One thing Chisholm did that caused him to receive plenty of discontent from Yankees fans was suck on a lollipop while playing second base. After the incident, manager Aaron Boone made it clear he wasn’t a fan.

“It just bothered me, and it was addressed,” Boone said. “I don’t think that should be a part of what we’re doing.”

Recently, the incident was brought up again by legendary Yankees pitcher Goose Gossage.

New York Yankees Hall of Famer Goose Gossage Rips Jazz Chisholm Jr.

“They’ve got some good kids. I love Ben Rice. I like Spencer Jones. I like Aaron Judge. It’s too bad they don’t have somebody telling them how to act,” Gossage said to NJ.com’s Randy Miller. “They have some guys who act like fools. I saw Jazz Chisholm playing with a lollipop. He’s a disgrace to the Yankees. He’s a clown.”

Gossage played for nine teams across 22 MLB seasons from 1972 to 1994. Gossage played for the Yankees for seven seasons (1978-83).

With New York, Gossage made three All-Star teams and posted a 2.14 ERA with 512 strikeouts over 533 innings.

He is a nine-time All-Star, a World Series champion and a Hall of Famer.

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm is a free agent.

The Yankees can extend Chisholm the qualifying offer, which is $23.15 million. Several reports have suggested the Yankees won’t give him the offer.

Chisholm began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

Miami traded him to the Yankees during the 2024 season.

After joining the Yankees, Chisholm posted 7.3 bWAR and a 113 OPS+ with 61 home runs, 158 RBI and 90 stolen bases over 313 games.