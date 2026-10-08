New York Yankees’ Max Fried Drops Honest Quote After Rays’ ALDS Sweep

The New York Yankees‘ season is officially over.

The Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-0 sweep of the Yankees with a 4-3 win in ALDS Game 3 against at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Left-hander Max Fried started for New York, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Following the loss, Fried dropped an honest statement.

New York Yankees’ Max Fried Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Rays

SNY Yankees wrote on X:

Max Fried on the Yankees’ elimination:

“I don’t think there’s enough words to sum it up. Just a lot of disappointment. It’s not the way we wanted to end, not what we were expecting. It just really sucks”

Yankees Lose 4-3 in ALDS Game 3

Victor Mesa Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Rays beat the Yankees 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Jonathan Aranda got the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.

Rice tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

Ryan Vilade reclaimed the lead for Tampa Bay with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Spencer Jones tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mesa hit his two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Rays a 4-2 lead.

Anthony Volpe appeared to tie the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the call was overturned due to fan interference. Upon review, Volpe’s hit was ruled an RBI double, making the score 4-3.

Right-hander Nick Martinez made the start for the Rays, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.