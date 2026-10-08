NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Victor Mesa Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Rays beat the Yankees 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.
Jonathan Aranda got the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.
Rice tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.
Ryan Vilade reclaimed the lead for Tampa Bay with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Spencer Jones tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Mesa hit his two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Rays a 4-2 lead.
Anthony Volpe appeared to tie the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the call was overturned due to fan interference. Upon review, Volpe’s hit was ruled an RBI double, making the score 4-3.
Right-hander Nick Martinez made the start for the Rays, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Left-hander Max Fried dropped an honest quote after the New York Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.
New York Yankees’ Max Fried Drops Honest Quote After Rays’ ALDS Sweep