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New York Yankees’ Max Fried Drops Honest Quote After Rays’ ALDS Sweep

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees‘ season is officially over.

The Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-0 sweep of the Yankees with a 4-3 win in ALDS Game 3 against at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates in front of his team after defeating the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Left-hander Max Fried started for New York, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Following the loss, Fried dropped an honest statement.

New York Yankees’ Max Fried Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Rays

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

SNY Yankees wrote on X:

Max Fried on the Yankees’ elimination:

“I don’t think there’s enough words to sum it up. Just a lot of disappointment. It’s not the way we wanted to end, not what we were expecting. It just really sucks”

Yankees Lose 4-3 in ALDS Game 3

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Victor Mesa Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Rays beat the Yankees 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Jonathan Aranda got the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.

Rice tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Ryan Vilade reclaimed the lead for Tampa Bay with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Spencer Jones tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mesa hit his two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Rays a 4-2 lead.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Victor Mesa Jr. #25 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Anthony Volpe appeared to tie the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the call was overturned due to fan interference. Upon review, Volpe’s hit was ruled an RBI double, making the score 4-3.

Right-hander Nick Martinez made the start for the Rays, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Max Fried Drops Honest Quote After Rays’ ALDS Sweep

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