Ex-New York Yankees 7-Year Player Technically Still a Free Agent After Release From Organization

MLB free agency is officially here, and the New York Yankees are expected to have a busy offseason (per usual).

However, today, instead of taking a look at who the Yankees could potentially target, let’s take a look at a former longtime Yankees player who is technically still a free agent after being released from the organization in 2025.

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DJ LeMahieu Technically Still a Free Agent After Seven Years with Yankees

New York Yankees fans, do you remember the services of infielder DJ LeMahieu?

He spent seven seasons with the New York Yankees from 2019 to 2025.

The Yankees released him in July of 2025. While it’s unlikely he will sign with an MLB team this offseason, LeMahieu has still not announced his retirement from the game of baseball.

LeMahieu, 38, is a 3X MLB All-Star who won the batting title twice in his 15-year career and was named to the All-Star team with the Yankees in 2019.

In 2025, LeMahieu batted .266 over 128 at-bats in 45 games. His 2024 campaign was pretty rough with the Yankees, as LeMahieu boasted a bWAR of -1.5 over 67 total games played and batted .204 in 201 at-bats with no power display. LeMahieu was never a big power slugger, but once he lost his ability to hit for a high average, his services essentially became useless to the Yankees, and New York acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. shortly after LeMahieu’s release.

In 2020, LeMahieu led the AL in war with a 3.0 mark, and also led the AL in OPS (1.011), and OPS+ (178). That was the shortened COVID-19 season, but those stats were good enough to earn DJ third-place in AL MVP voting. He was a very good Yankees player for the first four+ seasons of his tenure in the Bronx.

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