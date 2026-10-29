New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Named Offseason Trade Candidate

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe has been named an offseason trade candidate, according to MLBTR.com.

The offseason is officially now in Major League Baseball, and for the Yankees, there is expected to be a lot of shake-up with the infield group.

MLBTR.com writers collaborated on the ‘top 40’ offseason trade candidates, and Volpe made the list:

“Volpe was once the Yankees’ shortstop of the future. He’s never managed to hit in the majors, however. Through 2132 plate appearances, Volpe is a .225/.288/.374 hitter — about 16% worse than league-average. He hit for career-worst levels of power in 2026 (two homers, .091 ISO in 246 plate appearances) but walked at a career-high 10.2% rate. Lombard is locked in at shortstop moving forward, leaving Volpe to play either second or third. His plus defensive chops make him a realistic candidate at either spot, but other teams will undoubtedly have interest in trying to buy low on a still 25-year-old former top prospect whose standing within the organization has slipped.”

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Prediction Lands Dodgers’ $66 Million All-Star Outfielder

Should the Yankees Trade Anthony Volpe??

New York Yankees fans, you be the judge on whether the team should trade Anthony Volpe or not.

It may be a bad memory, but it’s important to note that Volpe had a pretty solid month of October for the Yanks and was really the only one able to muster up offense against the Rays in the ALDS.

Also worth noting, Yankees star Aaron Judge made a remark that the team needs Anthony Volpe if they want to win a World Series.

However, as MLBTR.com notes, Volpe hasn’t hit much in the majors, and if the Yankees are to make bigger upgrades at both third base and second, Volpe could see himself back in the minors, or in a bench role, which just wastes the opportunity to deal him away.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves-Blue Jays Trade Pitch Sends Ronald Acuña Jr. to Toronto for 3 Players

Quickly Looking at Volpe in 2026

2026 was an up-and-down year for Anthony Volpe.

He began the campaign on the shelf with a shoulder injury, and then started the season in the minors.

He didn’t make his season debut with the Yankees until Mid-Summer, but he did show some flashes of improvement at the plate with the big-league squad.

Volpe batted .245 in 2026 with two home runs, 28 RBI, and 54 total hits over 70 games. His bWAR was 1.2, and Anthony Volpe cut down on his large strikeout rate a bit, which could be enough reason for New York to keep him around.