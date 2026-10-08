New York Yankees Fans React to Being Swept by Tampa Bay Rays in MLB Playoffs

With their 4-3 loss on Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on X.com) quickly after the loss:

“FINAL: Rays 4, Yankees 3”

“The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

The Yankees season is now over, and the reactions from the fan base are quite prevalent across social media, so let’s get into some of the best of the best.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB World Reacts to Anthony Volpe Moment in Rays-Yankees Game

More MLB on Heavy: Is Aaron Boone Getting Fired? Why New York Yankees Manager’s Job Is in Jeopardy After Rays’ ALCS Sweep

No Shortage of Reactions After New York Yankees Get Swept by the Rays

You don’t have to look far on social media to see some pretty strong reactions from the New York Yankees faithful after being defeated by the Rays.

Here are some of the best that I could dig up:

@SleeperYankees: “The New York Yankees under Aaron Boone: 2018: Lost ALDS to Red Sox 2019: Lost ALCS to Astros 2020: Lost ALDS to Rays 2021: Lost Wild Card to Red Sox 2022: Lost ALCS to Astros 2023: Missed Playoffs 2024: Lost World Series to Dodgers 2025: Lost ALDS to Blue Jays 2026: Lost ALDS to Rays 9 seasons. 0 World Series titles.”

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-New York Mets All-Star Thriving in MLB Playoffs with New Team

More Reactions to New York Yankees Season Being Over

Many fans are immediately calling for Aaron Boone to be fired, which might be a fair assessment, but his fate won’t be decided in the immediate aftermath of this series.



“The Yankees ran it back and won one less game than last year. Younger fans have only known this since 2017, but it’s almost two decades of mediocrity that could have been longer if Alex Rodriguez hadn’t gone nuts in 2009. Now we’ll get two days of media ripping the org before they inevitably gaslight fans who are tired of this. “

@newyorkgrooovee : “He [Aaron Boone] really doesn’t care. Not even a little bit! Aaron Boone will go to bed tonight & sleep like a baby after getting swept humiliatingly. This is the biggest middle finger you could give to Yankee fans after what’s been a huge letdown & embarrassment of a postseason run. “

@Captain2Corner: “We got swept with Cam Schlittler , Max Fried, and Gerrit Cole as our starters. With how we hit, it could’ve been Randy Johnson, Nolan Ryan, and Roger Clemens and we still would’ve got swept…”

@BasedMoneyLich: “You’ve got to fire Boone and Cashman. Trent Grisham just lost you the ALDS hitting in the lead off spot he shouldn’t have been in + another awful at bat. You got swept. This horrible Boone era of the Yankees has to end tonight it cannot continue”

@SchwartzSports: “In a perfect world, the Yankees would move on from Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone and bring in some fresh voices. This organization is about as stale as a late afternoon 7-Eleven bagel. Even with a lockout coming, if Hal really gave a crap he would clean house.”

This series is going to sting for a while for New York Yankees fans.

Speaking to the Tampa Bay Rays very quickly, you have to give them credit for being the wire-to-wire best team in the American League since Opening Day, even when nobody predicted them to finish *even top 3 in the division*.