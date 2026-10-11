New York Yankees Urged to be Cautious with Potential Aaron Boone Replacement

The biggest question the New York Yankees are facing this offseason is what will happen with their manager, Aaron Boone.

In the immediate aftermath of the Yankees being eliminated from the MLB playoffs, there haven’t been any official reports about Boone’s status with the organization, but the rumor mill is certainly swirling, and there’s plenty of speculation regarding candidates who could replace Aaron Boone.

One potential option is Don Mattingly, who is extremely familiar with the Yankees organization, being that he played in Pinstripes for 10+ seasons.

However, in a recent think piece by FanSided.com’s Pat Ragazzo, the MLB writer notes that adding Mattingly to the staff may not be the move that solves all issues for the Yankees.

More MLB on Heavy: Anthony Volpe Sounds Off On New York Yankees with 2-Word Message

MLB Writer Urges Yankees to be Cautious with Don Mattingly as Boone Replacement

Again, there hasn’t been any indication that Aaron Boone won’t be the Yankees skipper in 2027, but fans have steadily been calling for him to be fired due to the fact that this recent ALDS loss felt very synonymous with how the Yankees have been eliminated in recent seasons (aside from the 2024 World Series run).

Ragazzo wrote (about Boone and Don Mattingly):

“Despite having a successful playing career with the Yankees, Mattingly isn’t as well equipped as Boone to be managing in New York. Boone has extensive managerial experience in New York, and Mattingly only lasted five seasons with the Dodgers in Los Angeles. If Mattingly came back to the Bronx as the skipper and faltered, it could hurt his legacy with the Yankees.”

Ragazzo also notes that since Aaron Boone has one year left on his contract, he’s likely to stay with the Yankees for at least one more season.

And as for Mattingly, he’s still in the running to become the full-time manager for the Phillies, although Philadelphia is expected to have an open managerial search.

Mattingly spent his entire 14-year career with the Yankees and was a six-time MLB All-Star and former AL MVP.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Make Interesting Roster Move Following MLB Playoff Elimination

What’s Next for New York Yankees if Aaron Boone Remains the Skipper?

It’s hard to fault Aaron Boone for the lack of offense the Yankees displayed against the Rays, but I think most of the New York fans are displeased with the same hamster-wheel cycle that has been the Aaron Boone experiment since he was hired.

However, if he is to remain the Yankees skipper, Brian Cashman is likely to make a handful of moves that will make this Yankees roster look a whole lot different once 2027 rolls around.

Cashman has decisions to make with players such as Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and a few pitchers.

The good news for the Yankees is that their starting rotation will remain intact, and Aaron Judge should play (if all goes well) a lot more than he did in 2026.

The Yankees remain at the forefront of major storylines in MLB as the offseason nears, and Aaron Boone’s status will be a well-documented topic until a final decision is made on his future with the organization.