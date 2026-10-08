New York Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt Addresses Future After Rays’ ALDS Sweep

The New York Yankees‘ season is officially over.

The Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-0 sweep of the Yankees with a 4-3 win in ALDS Game 3 against at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Paul Goldschmidt may have played his last game with the Yankees on Wednesday. He is set to hit free agency at the conclusion of the World Series.

Following Wednesday’s loss, Goldschmidt addressed his future.

New York Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt Comments on Future After Loss to Tampa Bay Rays

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote on X: Paul Goldschmidt, 39, suggested he would like to keep playing. He said: “I love competing.”

Goldschmidt, a right-handed-hitting first baseman, mainly served as a platoon bat for the Yankees this year.

He reached on an error after pinch-hitting for the Yankees on Wednesday.

He went 0-for-6 in the playoffs this year.

During the regular season, Goldschmidt posted a .765 OPS with 18 home runs and 52 RBI.

Goldschmidt is likely a future Hall of Famer. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 65.1 bWAR, 390 home runs and 2,277 hits.

Yankees Lose 4-3 in ALDS Game 3

Victor Mesa Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Rays beat the Yankees 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Jonathan Aranda got the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.

Rice tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

Ryan Vilade reclaimed the lead for Tampa Bay with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Spencer Jones tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mesa hit his two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Rays a 4-2 lead.

Anthony Volpe appeared to tie the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the call was overturned due to fan interference. Upon review, Volpe’s hit was ruled an RBI double, making the score 4-3.

Right-hander Nick Martinez made the start for the Rays, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

Left-hander Max Fried started for New York, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.