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New York Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt Future Could Involve AL Rival

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Paul Goldschmidt
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have a long list of impending free agents, including Paul Goldschmidt.

As always, rumors are sending him to nearly every ballclub in the big leagues, but only a few come with solid reasoning.

According to an MLB writer, watching Goldschmidt land with an American League rival might not be out of the question.

Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt Could Land With Minnesota Twins

Paul Goldschmidt
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jackson Kruse of FanSided believes Goldschmidt could be a viable fit for the Minnesota Twins.

“Since Jenkins and Rodriguez hit from the left side, Goldschmidt would be the perfect platoon partner for the young stars,” he wrote. “Kody Clemens also hits left-handed, but he has earned the right to hit against southpaws regularly. Goldschmidt could serve as a DH and a first baseman for Minnesota.”

Kruse added, “In addition to his strong ability to hit left-handers, Goldschmidt would bring a much-needed veteran presence to the Twins’ clubhouse. The Twins will be a young team next year, so Goldschmidt’s experience could be a major help to the young players.”

Paul Goldschmidt
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout following his eighth inning solo home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

For Minnesota, the well-rounded hitter would likely slide in rather seamlessly.

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .252/.313/.452 with a .765 OPS and 18 homers through 105 games.

He logged 13 doubles, one triple and 52 RBIs.

Goldschmidt Is Predicted To Leave New York

Paul Goldschmidt
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning after being intentionally walked against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Whether Goldschmidt ends up in Minnesota or not, he is more than likely going to close his chapter with the Yankees.

As projected by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic on Oct. 13, “The Yankees already have two first basemen on the roster: Ben Rice and Luis García Jr., both of whom are left-handed hitters. Rice can hit both righties and lefties, while García hasn’t proven he can do that. In 2027, on days when the Yankees face a lefty, they could play Rice at first base, with either Heliot Ramos or Aaron Judge at designated hitter.

“Goldschmidt, 39, said after the season ended that he would like to keep playing, but it would be a tough fit to keep him on the roster.”

Paul Goldschmidt
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees flies out to left field during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Now, this is purely speculative — Goldschmidt’s future remains unclear at this time.

However, considering the Twins’ needs right now, perhaps he would be worth exploring early on.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt Future Could Involve AL Rival

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