New York Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt Future Could Involve AL Rival

The New York Yankees have a long list of impending free agents, including Paul Goldschmidt.

As always, rumors are sending him to nearly every ballclub in the big leagues, but only a few come with solid reasoning.

According to an MLB writer, watching Goldschmidt land with an American League rival might not be out of the question.

Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt Could Land With Minnesota Twins

Jackson Kruse of FanSided believes Goldschmidt could be a viable fit for the Minnesota Twins.

“Since Jenkins and Rodriguez hit from the left side, Goldschmidt would be the perfect platoon partner for the young stars,” he wrote. “Kody Clemens also hits left-handed, but he has earned the right to hit against southpaws regularly. Goldschmidt could serve as a DH and a first baseman for Minnesota.”

Kruse added, “In addition to his strong ability to hit left-handers, Goldschmidt would bring a much-needed veteran presence to the Twins’ clubhouse. The Twins will be a young team next year, so Goldschmidt’s experience could be a major help to the young players.”

For Minnesota, the well-rounded hitter would likely slide in rather seamlessly.

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .252/.313/.452 with a .765 OPS and 18 homers through 105 games.

He logged 13 doubles, one triple and 52 RBIs.

Goldschmidt Is Predicted To Leave New York

Whether Goldschmidt ends up in Minnesota or not, he is more than likely going to close his chapter with the Yankees.

As projected by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic on Oct. 13, “The Yankees already have two first basemen on the roster: Ben Rice and Luis García Jr., both of whom are left-handed hitters. Rice can hit both righties and lefties, while García hasn’t proven he can do that. In 2027, on days when the Yankees face a lefty, they could play Rice at first base, with either Heliot Ramos or Aaron Judge at designated hitter.

“Goldschmidt, 39, said after the season ended that he would like to keep playing, but it would be a tough fit to keep him on the roster.”

Now, this is purely speculative — Goldschmidt’s future remains unclear at this time.

However, considering the Twins’ needs right now, perhaps he would be worth exploring early on.