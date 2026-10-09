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New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees looks on after a throw to first base during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS.

With the loss, they were swept (and lost in the ALDS for the second straight year).

New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyStarting pitcher Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees works the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

After the loss, Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “What an honor it is to wear these pinstripes day in day out. Looking forward to ‘27🗽”

Comments On His Post

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Spencer Jones: “The Weatherman! ⚡️”

New York Yankees Fanpage: “Great Yankee”

@sjl0799: “You gave it your all. So excited to see you in Pinstripes, Matt Blake and you have history to make 🔥”

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

@tisgogos: “Guy did his best with what he had. A positive outlook is good, we need that. Hope to see you succeed even more in the future!”

@willspeaks: “You’re a great example to so many my brother. My sons look up to you and I know there’s thousands of other kids around the world that do also. Keep shining. I’m excited for the future.”

@27andcount1ng: “What a season you had. Really fun to watch how you improved in the 2nd half!! Excited to see what happens next year!”

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@josh_surette: “It was a blast watching you throw this year. Looking forward to next year.”

@aja.dorisee: “We love you Ryan💙 you had an amazing season!”

Looking At Weathers

GettyRyan Weathers #35 of the Miami Marlins pitches during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on September 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Weathers was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins over six seasons.

This year, Weathers went 5-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 25 starts.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season

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