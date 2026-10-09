New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS.

With the loss, they were swept (and lost in the ALDS for the second straight year).

New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After the loss, Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “What an honor it is to wear these pinstripes day in day out. Looking forward to ‘27🗽”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Spencer Jones: “The Weatherman! ⚡️”

New York Yankees Fanpage: “Great Yankee”

@sjl0799: “You gave it your all. So excited to see you in Pinstripes, Matt Blake and you have history to make 🔥”

@tisgogos: “Guy did his best with what he had. A positive outlook is good, we need that. Hope to see you succeed even more in the future!”

@willspeaks: “You’re a great example to so many my brother. My sons look up to you and I know there’s thousands of other kids around the world that do also. Keep shining. I’m excited for the future.”

@27andcount1ng: “What a season you had. Really fun to watch how you improved in the 2nd half!! Excited to see what happens next year!”

@josh_surette: “It was a blast watching you throw this year. Looking forward to next year.”

@aja.dorisee: “We love you Ryan💙 you had an amazing season!”

Looking At Weathers

Weathers was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins over six seasons.

This year, Weathers went 5-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 25 starts.