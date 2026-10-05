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Yankees’ Ben Rice Sends Strong Message Ahead of Rays Game 2

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TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 14: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts as he hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning to score in Ryan McMahon #19 during their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees managed one hit in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday night. Drew Rasmussen carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning at Tropicana Field, and their lone baserunner beyond first was erased on an aggressive decision that cut short the team’s best scoring opportunity.

The Yankees trail the Tampa Bay Rays heading into Game 2, needing to respond before the series shifts to Yankee Stadium for Games 3 and 4.

Only 11 percent of clubs that have fallen behind 0-2 in a best-of-five series have come back to win it.

Rice Sets the Tone

Ben Rice did not flinch when asked about the challenge ahead. The star slugger acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but framed it with conviction.

“It’s a tall order, but we’re built for it,” Rice said.

The comment reflected the mindset of a young core that has spent the entire postseason playing with confidence. Rice, Cam Schlittler, Spencer Jones, and George Lombard Jr. have each contributed to a team that swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round before running into Rasmussen’s masterpiece.

Rice also expressed belief that the lineup would find answers against Tampa Bay’s pitching staff moving forward, noting the importance of making adjustments after being shut down in the opener.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Rice Has Backed It Up at the Plate

The confidence is not empty. Rice enters Game 2 as one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Over his last 10 games, the Yankees star produced four home runs and three doubles while hitting .324 at the plate. That production carried over from a strong final stretch of the regular season and continued through the Wild Card sweep.

Monday’s Game 2 features Schlittler on the mound against Freddy Peralta. The Yankees ace posted a 1.95 ERA across 33 starts during the regular season and struck out 10 Red Sox hitters in his last outing. The lineup needs to give him run support this time around.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

Rasmussen’s performance Saturday was historic. The Yankees know that. What matters now is whether one dominant outing defines the series or becomes an outlier.

Rice is betting on the second outcome. His bat has been backing up his words for weeks, and the Yankees need that to continue Monday night.

Tall order or not, Game 2 is here.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees’ Ben Rice Sends Strong Message Ahead of Rays Game 2

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