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Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Feelings Clear Ahead of Rays Game 2

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees spent Sunday away from Tropicana Field. Some players headed to the team’s player development complex in Tampa to get work in before Monday’s Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Others took the day to reset after a 1-0 loss that featured a historically quiet offensive performance.

Drew Rasmussen’s near no-hitter left the Yankees staring at a 1-0 series deficit in the best-of-five ALDS. History says the vast majority of teams that drop the first two games of a five-game series do not recover. Losing Monday would make the climb significantly steeper once the series shifts to Yankee Stadium.

When the topic of urgency came up after Saturday’s game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not need long to answer.

Chisholm Leaves No Room for Interpretation

A reporter asked Chisholm whether Game 2 qualifies as a must-win. His response cut straight through the question.

“Every game is a must-win,” Chisholm said.

For a team trailing in a short series against a division rival that owned the best home record in the American League, treating every remaining game as an elimination scenario is the only approach that makes sense. Chisholm framed it that way without hesitation.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Matchup for Game 2

Monday’s Game 2 gives the Yankees their best pitching matchup of the series.

Cam Schlittler, the likely AL Cy Young winner, faces Freddy Peralta with the Yankees needing the offense to match the arm on the mound.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

The series is 1-0. The margin for error is gone. Every game from here carries elimination weight whether the math technically says so or not.

The Yankees heard Rasmussen’s message on Saturday.

Now they need to deliver one of their own.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Feelings Clear Ahead of Rays Game 2

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