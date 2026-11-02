Phillies Quietly Lose 8-Year Veteran Catcher to Free Agency Amid Roster Deadline

With the deadline for reinstating players from the 60-day injured list to the 40-man roster hitting on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies lost a veteran catcher to free agency, a decision prompted by the roster moves.

Garrett Stubbs elected free agency Monday, ending a five-year run as Philadelphia’s backup catcher behind J.T. Realmuto.

The decision arrives four days after the Phillies cleared their popular backup from the 40-man roster, with a possible lockout after the Dec. 1 CBA expiration clouding where he plays in 2027.

The Phillies outrighted Stubbs off the roster before he rejected the minor league assignment and became a free agent, according to multiple Phillies beat reporters.

Philadelphia told him Thursday that he would be designated for assignment, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. That started a five-day window to either trade Stubbs or send him through waivers. He intended to elect free agency if he cleared.

Why Garrett Stubbs Left the Philadelphia Phillies’ 40-man Roster

Stubbs held a 40-man roster spot until Thursday’s designation, then qualified for free agency because he owns at least three years of major league service time and can reject an outright assignment after waivers. The process differs from standard minor league free agency, which belongs to players who finish six minor league seasons, though the practical result is the same — Stubbs may now negotiate with any club.

He took a different path in March, when he cleared waivers after a designation on the eve of Opening Day and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. A split contract guaranteed him $575,000 in the minors, money he would have forfeited by leaving.

“He’s meant a lot to the ballclub and the organization. And I love him,” then-manager Rob Thomson said in March, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Stubbs served as a clubhouse presence during five straight postseason runs, mentoring teammates and leading celebrations in pinstriped overalls.

Stubbs, 33, was born in San Diego, raised in Del Mar and starred at USC, where he won the 2015 Johnny Bench Award as the nation’s top collegiate catcher. The Houston Astros selected him in the eighth round that summer, and he debuted in the majors on May 28, 2019.

Philadelphia acquired him from Houston for minor leaguer Logan Cerny in November 2021, and he has batted .212 across 181 games with the club. His best season came in 2022, when he batted .264 with a .350 on-base percentage and five home runs.

This season, he appeared in 35 games, batting .153 with three RBIs in 65 plate appearances, as Rafael Marchán took the backup role behind Realmuto.

Stubbs’s Next Step After the Philadelphia Phillies

“I love playing for the city. I love playing for our coaching staff. Obviously, our players we’ve created an incredible culture here in Philly… So I want to keep being a part of it,” Stubbs said during spring training this year.

“Love these guys so it’s just awesome to see their faces again,” Stubbs said after rejoining the Phillies in September. He has not publicly addressed a Phillies reunion since the designation, and reports say only that he intends to keep playing in 2027.

Clubs that want catching insurance behind a starter can find defense, versatility and veteran experience in Stubbs, who has also played left field, third base and first base. That profile typically leads to a minor league deal with a spring training invitation, and a return to Philadelphia on those terms remains on the table.

Dave Dombrowski, the club’s president of baseball operations, has said he wants to give Realmuto more rest next season.

Stubbs also serves as the Phillies’ union representative, a role he has held since 2024, and remains involved in labor matters as the collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1.