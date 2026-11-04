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Toronto Blue Jays Announce 25 Roster Moves After World Series

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Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 04: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media ahead of game one of the Division Series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have been busy with the MLB offseason in full swing.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Blue Jays announced 25 roster moves.

Toronto Blue Jays Make 25 Roster Decisions After World Series

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 25: Mark Shapiro, President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, looks on before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Toronto made 25 roster moves on Tuesday, per MiLB.com’s transaction log.

Here are the moves, per MiLB.com:

  • Buffalo Bisons activated LHP Trenton Wallace from the 60-day injured list.
  • RHP Tanner Andrews elected free agency.
  • Buffalo Bisons activated RHP Yariel Rodríguez from the 60-day injured list.
  • RHP Tanner Andrews elected free agency.
  • Buffalo Bisons activated RHP Nic Enright from the full-season injured list.
  • RF Rudy Martin Jr. elected free agency.
  • Toronto Blue Jays sent RHP CJ Van Eyk outright to Buffalo Bisons.
  • Dunedin Blue Jays activated RHP Dayne Pengelly from the full-season injured list.
  • RHP Josbel Garcia elected free agency.
  • Dunedin Blue Jays activated SS Owen Gregg from the full-season injured list.
  • Dunedin Blue Jays activated LHP Eduar Gonzalez from the full-season injured list.
  • SS Raimundo De Los Santos elected free agency.
  • FCL Blue Jays activated RHP Michael De La Cruz from the 60-day injured list.
  • FCL Blue Jays activated 3B Sam White from the 60-day injured list.
  • FCL Blue Jays activated RHP Micah Bucknam from the full-season injured list.
  • FCL Blue Jays activated LHP Luis Torres from the full-season injured list.
  • FCL Blue Jays activated SS Rafael Flores from the 60-day injured list.
  • FCL Blue Jays activated OF Edgardo Villegas from the full-season injured list.
  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated OF Jace Bohrofen from the 60-day injured list.
  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated RHP Chay Yeager from the full-season injured list.
  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated C Jacob Sharp from the 60-day injured list.
  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated C Geovanny Planchart from the 60-day injured list.
  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated RHP Ryan Watson from the 60-day injured list.
  • Vancouver Canadians activated RHP Eminen Flores from the 60-day injured list.
  • Vancouver Canadians activated RHP Dylan Watts from the 60-day injured list.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 and of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after Scherzer was taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays finished the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They were 19 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, who lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Kazuma Okamoto #7 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Reds in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

It was a majorly disappointing season for Toronto, as the club made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025.

The Blue Jays’ offense ranked 30th in runs (648) and 28th in OPS (.691) this year.

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 16: Center fielder Myles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with second baseman Ernie Clement #22 and second baseman Josh Smith #9 after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

Toronto’s pitching staff ranked ninth in ERA (3.90) and 10th in strikeouts (1,410).

Eight Blue Jays players hit free agency at the end of the World Series.

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Here is a list of Toronto’s free agents:

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce 25 Roster Moves After World Series

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