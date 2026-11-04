Toronto Blue Jays Announce 25 Roster Moves After World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have been busy with the MLB offseason in full swing.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Blue Jays announced 25 roster moves.
Toronto Blue Jays Make 25 Roster Decisions After World Series
Toronto made 25 roster moves on Tuesday, per MiLB.com’s transaction log.
Here are the moves, per MiLB.com:
- Buffalo Bisons activated LHP Trenton Wallace from the 60-day injured list.
- RHP Tanner Andrews elected free agency.
- Buffalo Bisons activated RHP Yariel Rodríguez from the 60-day injured list.
- RHP Tanner Andrews elected free agency.
- Buffalo Bisons activated RHP Nic Enright from the full-season injured list.
- RF Rudy Martin Jr. elected free agency.
- Toronto Blue Jays sent RHP CJ Van Eyk outright to Buffalo Bisons.
- Dunedin Blue Jays activated RHP Dayne Pengelly from the full-season injured list.
- RHP Josbel Garcia elected free agency.
- Dunedin Blue Jays activated SS Owen Gregg from the full-season injured list.
- Dunedin Blue Jays activated LHP Eduar Gonzalez from the full-season injured list.
- SS Raimundo De Los Santos elected free agency.
- FCL Blue Jays activated RHP Michael De La Cruz from the 60-day injured list.
- FCL Blue Jays activated 3B Sam White from the 60-day injured list.
- FCL Blue Jays activated RHP Micah Bucknam from the full-season injured list.
- FCL Blue Jays activated LHP Luis Torres from the full-season injured list.
- FCL Blue Jays activated SS Rafael Flores from the 60-day injured list.
- FCL Blue Jays activated OF Edgardo Villegas from the full-season injured list.
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated OF Jace Bohrofen from the 60-day injured list.
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated RHP Chay Yeager from the full-season injured list.
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated C Jacob Sharp from the 60-day injured list.
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated C Geovanny Planchart from the 60-day injured list.
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated RHP Ryan Watson from the 60-day injured list.
- Vancouver Canadians activated RHP Eminen Flores from the 60-day injured list.
- Vancouver Canadians activated RHP Dylan Watts from the 60-day injured list.
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays finished the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.
They were 19 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, who lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.
It was a majorly disappointing season for Toronto, as the club made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025.
The Blue Jays’ offense ranked 30th in runs (648) and 28th in OPS (.691) this year.
Toronto’s pitching staff ranked ninth in ERA (3.90) and 10th in strikeouts (1,410).
Eight Blue Jays players hit free agency at the end of the World Series.
Here is a list of Toronto’s free agents:
- RHP Shane Bieber
- LHP Patrick Corbin
- RHP Yimi Garcia
- RHP Max Scherzer
- RHP Paul Sewald
- DH George Springer
- RHP Jameson Taillon
- INF Luis Urias
Toronto Blue Jays Announce 25 Roster Moves After World Series