Toronto Blue Jays Announce 25 Roster Moves After World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have been busy with the MLB offseason in full swing.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Blue Jays announced 25 roster moves.

Toronto Blue Jays Make 25 Roster Decisions After World Series

Toronto made 25 roster moves on Tuesday, per MiLB.com’s transaction log.

Here are the moves, per MiLB.com:

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They were 19 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, who lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

It was a majorly disappointing season for Toronto, as the club made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025.

The Blue Jays’ offense ranked 30th in runs (648) and 28th in OPS (.691) this year.

Toronto’s pitching staff ranked ninth in ERA (3.90) and 10th in strikeouts (1,410).

Eight Blue Jays players hit free agency at the end of the World Series.

Here is a list of Toronto’s free agents: