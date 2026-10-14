Blue Jays Predicted to Land $85M Star to Bolster Offense

The Toronto Blue Jays came within a few outs of winning the World Series last year, so naturally, the team entered 2026 with high hopes of getting back.

However, Toronto fell short in the quest, with the team not even making the playoffs. It was a tough year all around for the Blue Jays, who saw inconsistency take over multiple players.

One of the bigger problems for this group came from the offense, which was very poor at different times during the year. Toronto’s front office will be looking to address this issue over the offseason, with the team needing to add another outfielder.

The Blue Jays want to get back to the postseason, and making sure to add this offseason will be key. Toronto has the resources to make it possible, but how the front office chooses to address this remains to be seen.

Blue Jays Linked to Power Hitting OF

One name that has been linked to the Blue Jays all offseason is veteran outfielder Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki has been discussed at length for Toronto in their quest to add an outfielder this winter.

And now, MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has predicted Toronto will land Suzuki this offseason. While Suzuki hasn’t made an All-Star team in his few years in the big leagues, he has carved out a nice role for himself in the outfield.

“The Blue Jays need a right fielder. More than that, they just plain need reliable hitters after finishing last in MLB in scoring this year. Suzuki more than makes the grade, as his last four seasons have seen him average a 131 OPS+ and 25 home runs. Suzuki might be able to top the $85 million guarantee that landed him with the Chicago Cubs back in 2022. Too much for other teams, perhaps. It shouldn’t be for these Blue Jays, who have been plenty willing to spend in recent offseasons,” Rymer wrote.

With the Cubs this past season, Suzuki put together a nice year, helping Chicago get into the playoffs. Overall, the right-handed hitter batted .270 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .841

Suzuki has put together a few solid seasons in a row for the Cubs, and he is now in line to get paid. The veteran could top the $85 million that he first signed for, giving himself a nice payday this offseason.

Should the Blue Jays Land Seiya Suzuki?

With the need, Suzuki could be a perfect addition to this Toronto outfield. The Cubs slugger has seen a lot of success in the big leagues so far, and he could fit in well with the Blue Jays.

Adding to the interest from the Blue Jays, insider Mitch Bannon of The Athletic linked the two sides together. Bannon said that Toronto is indeed expected to go after the former Cubs outfielder this offseason.

“This offseason, said a league source who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss offseason plans, the Jays are expected to pursue Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki.”

Overall, Suzuki could bolster the Blue Jays’ chance to get back to the playoffs next season, and this is a move that the organization should consider making.