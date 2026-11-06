Blue Jays Predicted to Land Three-Time All-Star to Bolster World Series Chances

The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the biggest dissapointments in baseball in 2026, with the team missing the playoffs entirely.

After coming within a few outs of winning the World Series in 2025, the team took a massive step backward, with inconsistency and poor performances taking over. Toronto will now be entering into a big offseason that forces the front office to address some of the problems from the season.

The Blue Jays saw major power issues from key players, with guys not producing in the manner that has been expected. This caused all sorts of problems for the team, leading to them missing the postseason.

One of the biggest problems that the Blue Jays saw this past season came from the outfield, with the team using multiple players in a platoon during the year. Toronto would love to shore up the outfield for 2027, and luckily for them, there are multiple quality names available on the market this offseason.

But how Toronto goes about building the roster remains to be seen, and how aggressive the team will be after the year they had.

Blue Jays Linked to Three-Time All-Star

One name that has been associated with the Blue Jays as the offseason gets going is slugger Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners. Arozarena isn’t expected to return to Seattle for next season, despite him putting together a solid year for the team.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report put together a list of teams who would be good fits for Arozarena, with the Blue Jays being a top one. Toronto desperately needs an outfielder for 2027, and the slugger makes a lot of sense.

“On paper, at least, Arozarena and the Blue Jays are about as obvious as fits get. They finished last in MLB in scoring this year, so this winter simply can’t pass without at least one big bat heading north of the border. They were also tied for last in the league in WAR from left field.

While the Blue Jays should have faith that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will bounce back in 2027, they would be wise to look around for an insurance policy for the middle of their batting order. Arozarena would fit the bill and then some. Indeed, he’s out-homered Guerrero over the last four seasons. The Blue Jays seem to have as much as $30 million to add to their 2027 payroll, so affordability is not an issue here,” Rymer wrote.

Should Blue Jays Make This Move?

If Arozarena is willing to come to Toronto, the team should absolutely go after him. Putting his bat into the lineup could spark something for this Blue Jays team for next season.

With Seattle last year, Arozarena hit .281 with 26 home runs and 89 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .865. This was the best year of his career, and it seems like Arozarena is entering the best parts of his career.

Even with him being a little older, Arozarena could work out well for the Blue Jays, helping them get back to being contenders. Toronto could use his energy on the field as well, making this a solid fit all around.