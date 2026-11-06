Blue Jays Urged to Reunite With $29 Million Star Southpaw

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to make multiple splashes in free agency during the offseason. General manager Ross Atkins has several roster holes to fill and should be given ample funds to address most of them. Fixing Toronto’s offense will likely be the exec’s top priority. Nevertheless, the Blue Jays also have issues with their rotation.

With this in mind, Sportsnet’s Nick Ashbourne has made the case for Atkins to bring back Matthew Boyd. The veteran left-hander was previously a sixth-round draft pick by Toronto in 2013. He, however, made just two total Major League Baseball starts for the team before being traded to the Detroit Tigers. At the time, the deal helped the Blue Jays land ace David Price.

After a few subpar seasons in Detroit, Boyd ultimately had his best years with the Chicago Cubs. Over the last two campaigns, the lefty recorded 24 wins thanks to a 3.50 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. He, however, is now a free agent after finishing off a two-year, $29 million deal with the Cubs. According to Ashebourne, the southpaw would be a solid addition to the Toronto Blue Jays rotation.

“Boyd would give the Blue Jays a different look in the rotation, wouldn’t be exorbitantly expensive, and the fact that his fastball velocity in 2026 (92.9 m.p.h.) is better than his career average (92.2), and he had three secondary pitches with a whiff rate above 25 per cent in 2026, suggests his stuff hasn’t fallen off a cliff,” claims Ashbourne.

Matthew Boyd Would be a Cost-Effective Target for the Toronto Blue Jays

At the moment, the Toronto Blue Jays do not have a left-handed starting pitcher on the roster. Patrick Corbin was the lone lefty on the team in 2026. The veteran was the only Toronto southpaw to start more than six games on the season. Corbin, however, is now free to sign with another team after completing a one-year contract. He is also not expected to be re-signed by Atkins this winter.

The Blue Jays have also already been linked to fellow left-handed starter Trevor Rogers. The now-former Oriole is widely viewed as a better pitcher than Boyd. He is also seven years younger than the Cubs star. Nevertheless, Rogers will receive a significantly larger contract in the coming months.

The Athletic’s Tim Britton is projecting the Baltimore ace to receive a four-year, $84 million deal in free agency. Boyd, on the other hand, is likely to earn a one-year, $15 million contract with a new club. While the Toronto Blue Jays would rather have Rogers, signing the Cubs star would allow Atkins to set aside more money for offensive targets.

Toronto Has Top Pitching Prospects in the Organization

The Toronto Blue Jays clearly need better hitters in their lineup. In fact, Toronto scored the fewest runs in all of baseball this past season, and posted a dismal .691 combined OPS. Only the Los Angeles Angels had a lower figure on the campaign. Atkins may have to prioritize offense this winter, and focus on more team-friendly contracts for pitching.

Toronto also has some top pitching prospects waiting in the wings. According to MLB.com’s latest rankings, six of the team’s top 10 prospects are pitchers. Three of these highly rated players make up the four best Blue Jays youngsters. Potentially targeting 35-year-old Boyd may not seem like such a bad idea.