Blue Jays Win 2026 Team Gold Glove Award

The Toronto Blue Jays have won the American League Team Gold Glove Award for 2026 as the best defensive team in the AL.

Though the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs this season, it was not due to bad defense, as the team was once again incredible with the glove, which has been one of Toronto’s calling cards in recent years.

Blue Jays Win Team Gold Glove Award

MLB announced on Friday night that the Blue Jays have won the 2026 AL Team Gold Glove Award, the third time in the last four seasons the team has won the honor.

“And I will always glove you. Congratulations to the @BlueJays for winning the Rawlings Gold Glove Team Award as the Best Defensive Team in the American League for the third time in the last four years!”

Blue Jays Shut Out for Individual Gold Glove Awards

While the Blue Jays ended up winning the Team Gold Glove Award this season, the individual players were shut out of the awards, as the team went 0-5 in their players winning the awards.

Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Andres Gimenez, right fielder Nathan Lukes, and pitcher Jose Soriano were the five Toronto baseball players who were finalists to win Gold Gloves this season, but none of them took home the honor in their respective divisions.

The biggest surprise was Guerrero, who many Blue Jays fans and baseball fans in general felt deserved to win the Gold Glove this year as an AL first baseman, but instead, the award went to Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker.

The good news for Toronto is that the team has all five of their Gold Glove finalists this season under contract for 2027, so the team’s defense should be just as strong next year.

However, the Blue Jays’ light bats were the biggest problem this season, as the team clearly needs to make an improvement to their batting order this offseason, and it’s possible that could come at the expense of the team’s defense as they look to make some moves to bring in bats.